Why Is E-mail Marketing So Important?

An email service provider (ESP) is a service that enables marketers to send email marketing campaigns to a list of users (subscribers) The right ESP can be a healthy, low-cost investment for your business since it allows you to have consistent, 1:1 communication with subscribers. Email is the primary channel for announcing new products, sharing important news, and sending special offers and discounts. By taking out your email flows you can save yourself a lot of time in the long run.

While many businesses understand the importance of email marketing, they may not realize the importance of email design or other practices involved in e-mail marketing.





Klaviyo is a growth marketing platform that helps you deliver more personalized experiences across owned marketing channels like email, SMS, in-app notifications, and the web.





And the results speak for themselves—brands have made more than $3.7 billion in revenue through Klaviyo in the last year alone.

What Is an Email Service Provider (ESP)?

An email service provider (ESP) for example, like Klaviyo, is a service that enables marketers to send email marketing campaigns to a list of users (subscribers).





The right ESP can be a healthy, low-cost investment for your business since it allows you to have consistent, 1:1 communication with subscribers.





In other words, you can use an ESP to automatically email customers, prospective clients, and site visitors. This communication encourages traffic to your site, as well as brand loyalty.





ESPs have the experience to properly configure your mail server.





With DKIM, SPF and DMARC configured, you will see a lower bounce rate as ISPs won’t automatically reject your emails.





Another benefit is that ESPs can keep track of unsubscribed readers so you don’t need to manually do so. Unsubscribed readers are automatically excluded from any email campaigns.





Some ESPs will also unsubscribe a reader if a hard bounce is detected from that email address. Pretty handy and super important to prevent your emails from being flagged as spam.

For Many Brands, Email Is the Main Channel of Customer Communication

Email is a crucial part of any company's customer communication strategy. For many brands, it is the primary channel for announcing new products, sharing important news, and sending special offers and discounts.





Email can also be used to promote customer loyalty programs, update customers about their orders, and share more information about the brand.





In addition, email is an excellent way to send a nice seasonal greeting based on your audience's interests and what times of year are important to them.





By taking advantage of all that email has to offer, you can ensure that your customers always have the latest information about your brand.

Email design is important because...





It can help you stand out from the crowd It can make your emails more effective It can help you build customer loyalty It can help you communicate more effectively with your customers

It can save you time and money in the long run

E-mail Flow Building

Building an email list can be a great way to keep in touch with customers and create a database of potential leads. However, if you don't manage your list properly, it can quickly become unmanageable and difficult to use.





One way to keep your email list organized is to create separate flows for each type of message. For example, you might have a flow for newsletter content, another for product announcements, and another for customer support.





By segmenting your list into different flows, you can ensure that each message is going to the right people. Additionally, you can set up triggers to automate some of the work involved in managing your flows.





For example, you could set up a trigger to automatically add new subscribers to a welcome flow. By taking some time to build out your email flows, you can save yourself a lot of time in the long run.

Email Optimization

Email optimization is the key to a successful marketing campaign. By ensuring your messages are clear, concise, and engaging, you can improve your open, click-through, and conversion rates.





In addition, email optimization can help you save money on your marketing budget by reducing the number of bounced messages and unsubscribed. One of the benefits of email marketing is that it enables you to customize content.





Emails that include a customer’s first name in the subject line have a higher click-through rate than those that don’t. The more emails are opened, the more information you can learn about your audience. This allows you to discover their needs and helps to develop strong relationships.





By optimizing your email campaigns, you can ensure that your messages are working hard for your business.

IP Warming

IP warming, or IP warm-up, is the way you establish a reputation for a new IP or an IP that has not been used for some time.





The warm-up process involves sending emails from the new IP, starting with small volumes, and gradually increasing the volume of emails each day or week according to a set schedule.





This helps to ensure that the new IP is not flagged as spam by ISPs and that email deliverability rates are high. Without a proper IP warming strategy, your email deliverability could suffer, and your messages could end up in the spam folder.





Email List Growth

As the number of people using email continues to grow, so too does the importance of having a large email list. An email list can be a valuable asset for any business or individual, providing a way to stay in touch with customers, build relationships, and generate new leads.





There are a number of ways to grow an email list, including purchasing lists, renting lists, or even building one from scratch. However, the most effective way to grow an email list is organically, through methods such as website signups, social media campaigns, and events.





Organically grown email lists tend to be more engaged and responsive than other lists, making them well worth the effort. By investing in email list growth strategies, you can ensure that your list will continue to grow and remain valuable for years to come.





