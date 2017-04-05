Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Why I like Go’s interfaces by@theburningmonk

Why I like Go’s interfaces

Originally published by Yan Cui on April 5th 2017 5,841 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Go’s interfaces are implemented implicitly and combines the convenience of duck typing with the safety of static checking. In Go, interfaces do not need to be explicitly implemented — i.e. no implement keyword. Instead, interfaces are satisfied implicitly. This makes Go interfaces incredibly cheap, and encourages you to create very granular, precise interface definitions. Go is a very small language still, and its website does a good job in helping you get started. Take a tour of Go if you’re interested in learning more about the language.
image
Yan Cui Hacker Noon profile picture

@theburningmonk
Yan Cui

AWS Serverless Hero. Independent Consultant. Developer Advocate at Lumigo.

Go’s interfaces are implemented implicitly and combines the convenience of duck typing with static safety

When I hear people talk about Go, a lot of the discussions focus on its concurrency features. Whilst it has a good concurrency story, the language landscape is currently filled with languages that have an equally good or better concurrency story — F#, Erlang, Elixir, Clojure, etc…

Personally, what I found really interesting from my time with Go was how its interfaces work. In short, interfaces do not need to be explicitly implemented — i.e. no implement keyword. Instead, interfaces are satisfied implicitly.

Duck Typing

In dynamic languages such as Python, you have the concept of Duck Typing.

“if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck”

Suppose you have a say_quack function in Python which expects its argument to have a quack method. You can invoke the function with any object so long it has the quack method.

Duck typing is convenient, but without a compiler to catch your mistakes you are trading a lot of safety for convenience.

What if there’s a way to get the best of both worlds?

In F#, this can be achieved through statically resolved type parameters:

But syntactically, statically resolved TP is kinda clunky and not the easiest to read. Go’s interfaces represent a more elegant solution in my view.

Implicitly Implemented Interface

In Go, suppose you have an interface for a Duck:

Any struct that has a Quack method will implement the Duck interface implicitly and can be used as a Duck.

(try it yourself here)

If you have another struct, Dog, which doesn’t have a Quack method and you tried to use it as a Duck then you’ll get a compile time error:

(try it yourself here)

so there, the convenience of duck typing with the safety of static checking!

Beyond Convenience

The design for Go’s interface stems from the observation that patterns and abstractions only become apparent after we’ve seen it a few times.

So rather than locking us in with abstractions at the start of a project when we’re at the point of our greatest ignorance, we can define these abstractions as and when they become apparent to us.

When you create a new interface, you don’t have to go back and tag every implementation, which sometimes might not be possible if the implementation is owned by a 3rd party.

This makes Go interfaces incredibly cheap, and encourages you to create very granular, precise interface definitions.

All and all, even though I don’t enjoy writing code in Go (as you tend to write imperative style of code), I think there are some very interesting ideas and lessons to take from the language.

It’s also a very relevant language of our time, with some important products (ahem, Docker) having been written in Go.

It’s a very small language still, and its website does a good job in helping you get started. Take a tour of Go if you’re interested in learning more about the language.

Links

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
A simple Event-Sourcing Example Using Lambda and DynamoDB [Includes Snapshots] by @theburningmonk
#aws
The Best Software for Dev Teams to Review as They Welcome 2022: A 2021 Highlight Reel by @jamieswift
#programming
How to Build a GraphQL Data Layer for REST Microservices by @gethackteam
#graphql
Web Development: Teach yourself to Teach Yourself by @cveasey
#web-development
Introducing Starlite: A New Python Asynchronous API Framework by @naamanhirschfeld
#python
How to Make a Rockstar Github Profile README by @edorado93
#github

Tags

#programming#golang#fsharp#programming-languages
Join Hacker Noon loading