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Why I Built a Web of Trust Browser Extension for Nostr

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byLeon Acosta@leonacosta

courage is our own fountain of wisdom 🌱

February 20th, 2026
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Leon Acosta

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Leon Acosta@leonacosta

Dev @Nostr WoT

courage is our own fountain of wisdom 🌱

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TOPICS

web3#bitcoin#web-of-trust#nostr#web-of-trust-browser#browser-extension-for-nostr#web3#decentralized-social-media#decentralized-social-network

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