Why I Built a No Code Platform to Automate my Cryptocurrency Trading

During the past couple of years, I’ve been building and running my own automated cryptocurrency trading strategies. While I am not as profitable as my naive past-self imagined, I did discover a few things that helped me grow, and ultimately change how I perceive and approach the markets.

I got into automated trading because it is, in my opinion, a more sustainable way to tackle the markets. It lets me run a strategy that generates order actions backed up by concrete data, and position sizes calculated with focus on the risk, rather than the reward.

I started out by coding a simple trend following strategy, one from the turtle traders to be exact. I would manually modify the settings, and that would change the results but ultimately, it was a simple strategy that decided when to buy or sell based on the highest high or the lowest low.

While the strategy was profitable for a few select timeframes, the overall performance was not worth all the effort.

Being tied to a single strategy was just not going to work. I needed a platform that could help me build strategies with as little friction as possible. I wanted to abstract away all the technicalities of implementing a logic based system, and focus purely on discovering and testing new strategies.

And that’s why I built coinfu.io

In the next series of posts, I hope to share a few simple strategies that people can build and learn from to get started in the world of algorithmic trading.

EDIT: Alright, I recorded a few videos to explain the platform in detail. Unfortunately, I’m not a very good speaker so please bear with me. The audio is a bit weak, but hopefully still audible.

We’ll create a few more strategies over the course of next week. Stay tuned!

