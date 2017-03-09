Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Boost your productivity by having order in things you do by@febin

Boost your productivity by having order in things you do

Originally published by Febin John James on March 9th 2017 579 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Before reading Deep Work, I used to overestimate my mind’s ability. I would never keep a to-do list or think through my day’�s work. This resulted in me having a hard time getting things done. Boost your productivity by having order in things you do in order. Avoid writing generic terms like ‘reading’ instead of ‘read Xth chapter from book X’. Instead of scheduling a block called ‘Reading’ make it “read Xtheth chapter of book X.”.
image
Febin John James Hacker Noon profile picture

@febin
Febin John James

This is my learnings from applying techniques of these beautiful books.

1.) Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World

2.) A Mind for Numbers: How to Excel at Math and Science (Even If You Flunked Algebra)

I have written more about these book here.

Before reading these books, I used to overestimate my mind’s ability. I would never keep a to-do list or think through my day’s work. This resulted in me having a hard time getting things done.

It’s because the mind has no clarity about the next step. This causes confusion. A confused mind drains your energy. You often end up being stressed .

In the book deep work the author asks to schedule time blocks for your day. Here’s my blocks for the day.

One thing to keep in mind while scheduling your day is to be specific about it. Avoid writing generic terms . For Example : Instead of scheduling a block called “reading” make it “read Xth chapter from book X”.

Try this simple technique and your days are never the same.

Do checkout my previous post on productivity. How I tweaked pomodoro technique for better results in productivity.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why is Technology Underused in Learning by @febin
#education
The Best Software for Dev Teams to Review as They Welcome 2022: A 2021 Highlight Reel by @jamieswift
#programming
22+ Dev Tools, Websites, and Plugins that Help You Become a Better Developer by @RAHULISM
#web-development
12 Best Vscode Extensions to Boost Your Productivity in 2022 by @raivikas
#vscode
The Entrepreneurs' Guide to Better Sleep and Productivity by @sashawalker
#sleep
How to Become a Successful Published eBook Author by @namanmittal41
#ebooks

Tags

#productivity#time-management#books#focus#work
Join Hacker Noon loading