Boost your productivity by having order in things you do

579 reads Before reading Deep Work, I used to overestimate my mind’s ability. I would never keep a to-do list or think through my day’�s work. This resulted in me having a hard time getting things done. Boost your productivity by having order in things you do in order. Avoid writing generic terms like ‘reading’ instead of ‘read Xth chapter from book X’. Instead of scheduling a block called ‘Reading’ make it “read Xtheth chapter of book X.”.

This is my learnings from applying techniques of these beautiful books.

1.) Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World

2.) A Mind for Numbers: How to Excel at Math and Science (Even If You Flunked Algebra)

I have written more about these book here.

Before reading these books, I used to overestimate my mind’s ability. I would never keep a to-do list or think through my day’s work. This resulted in me having a hard time getting things done.

It’s because the mind has no clarity about the next step. This causes confusion. A confused mind drains your energy. You often end up being stressed .

In the book deep work the author asks to schedule time blocks for your day. Here’s my blocks for the day.

One thing to keep in mind while scheduling your day is to be specific about it. Avoid writing generic terms . For Example : Instead of scheduling a block called “reading” make it “read Xth chapter from book X”.

Try this simple technique and your days are never the same.

Do checkout my previous post on productivity. How I tweaked pomodoro technique for better results in productivity.