More than 300 million people now have crypto wallets as bitcoin and other cryptos break into the public sphere. Dogecoin, a token I'm sure you're familiar with, recorded an 8000% increase in 2021 alone. But as crypto awareness increases, everyday people are still wary about crypto adoption and the future of financial institutions. I talk about some of the issues they have with crypto and how to convince them. After all, crypto is the new frontier of economic innovation.