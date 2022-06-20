Why ENV Variables are no Good Anymore

The use of.env files for application config and secret management started increasing around 2013 and looking back,.env files have become quite inevitable and have been largely used in development since then. The major benefits of using an.env files are as follows: These files live on your local machine, which means there’s no network connection required for fetching or updating your secrets or environment variables. The storage is simple and straightforward and thus, there are minimal chances of any error while adding a new secret.





What are .env files

.env files are plain text files that are used to store environment variables and secrets away or out from the main source code, thus keeping us away from hardcoding any vital information. These variables could be anything from a secret key, database URL, port number, API Key, credentials, etc.





A .env file usually stores secrets in the following format:





Key=Value





For example, here’s an env file:









These environment variables are parsed and injected into the main codebase while running the server using various tools and libraries. For example - python-dotenv is a python module used to read key-value pairs from a .env file and set them as environment variables in a python project.





What made .env files inevitable

The use of .env files for application config and secret management started increasing around 2013 and looking back, .env files have become quite inevitable and have been largely used in development since then. So, what made .env the best alternative for this long?





The major benefits of using a .env file are as follows:

These files live on your local machine, which means there’s no network connection required for fetching or updating your secrets or environment variables.

The storage schema is really simple and straightforward and thus, there are minimal chances of any error while adding a new secret.

Storing secrets and environment variables in .env files is more of like a traditional way, and is widely known among the developers, so the learning curve isn’t much.

An .env.example can be committed with version control with dummy values for the required environment variables and can be used as a reference for new members onboarding a project, thus reducing the time spent on figuring out the configurations and speeding up the development process.





An .env.example file may look something like this -





# Environment variables. STATUS=production #Development port DEV_PORT=7000 #Production port PROD_PORT=8000 #DB CONFIG HOST=db.host USER=root PASSWORD=db.password DB=db.name DIALECT=mysql





Why .env files are no good anymore

Despite having several benefits, .env files have some major risks involved. Here are some of the problems that brought .env files down:





There is no standardized schema for the libraries parsing env variables. For example - Parsing the following would give an error on bash while it would run without any error using tools like Foreman, Dotenv, etc because of the spaces around the equal to sign.

PORT = 8080





Inconsistent or open standard schema of a .env file can also result in problems such as multi-line secret parsing where newline is interpreted differently by different tools and libraries.

Sharing unencrypted secrets in .env files over communication platforms like Slack whenever a new environment variable or secret is added or updated can lead to security threats and expose these secrets to unauthorized people to view, breaking the principle of least privilege.

Local development setups often break because of delayed communication or miscommunication about updates in the .env files after a pull request merge or direct push.

The human element in .env variables can also lead to typos and misconfigurations errors, posing a threat to production code stability.

As .env files are plain text files without any encryption, they are at a high risk of unauthorized access without a proper audit trail in terms of access and updates made.





From the above points, it’s clear that .env files have various serious implications for security as well as development velocity. Teams lose a lot of valuable time and money due to interruptions caused by these files. However, there are now new alternatives emerging to solve these problems. Let’s take a look at these.





Alternatives to .env files

We should be thankful to .env files for bestowing us a simple and straightforward way of storing and managing environment variables and secrets, but moving forward, there are better solutions to this.





YAML and JSON

YAML and JSON are two of the most popular schemas for easily reading and writing data. YAML uses indentation and nesting for designating structure and colon instead of equal to signs. It also has native support for multi-line strings.





An example of a YAML file is as follows:





--- doe: "a deer, a female deer" ray: "a drop of golden sun" pi: 3.14159 xmas: true french-hens: 3 calling-birds: - huey - dewey - louie - fred xmas-fifth-day: calling-birds: four french-hens: 3 golden-rings: 5 partridges: count: 1 location: "a pear tree" turtle-doves: two





JSON on the other hand is even more widely used and strictly imposed. In JSON format, both key and value are enclosed within double quotation marks to denote them as strings and thus making it safe for notating both strings and numbers. Moreover, it uses the encoded

newline character which is a safer way to deal with multi-line environment variables.





An example of a JSON file is as follows:





{ "doe": "a deer, a female deer", "ray": "a drop of golden sun", "pi": 3.14159, "xmas": true, "french-hens": 3, "calling-birds": [ "huey", "dewey", "louie", "fred" ], "xmas-fifth-day": { "calling-birds": "four", "french-hens": 3, "golden-rings": 5, "partridges": { "count": 1, "location": "a pear tree" }, "turtle-doves": "two" } }





Secret Management Softwares

Secret management software is a new way to deal with secrets on the way, effortlessly as well as efficiently. There is software like Doppler, Consul, Vault, AWS Secrets Manager, etc that can be utilized for centralized secret management service.





Conclusion

Secret management is an essential part of the development process, and .env files are now an old way to do it. Thus, it is important to think meticulously and decide on an alternative to shifting your environment variables from .env files to a more systematic, organized, and well-managed space.





This was it for this article. I hope it was helpful.