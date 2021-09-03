Why Don't Startups use NoSQL?

As we arrive in a new decade, we are witnessing a new era of databases. Since the amount of stored data has gone from terabytes to petabytes, classic RDBMS cannot effectively manage this avalanche of information anymore. To handle this problem, traditional RDBMS were complemented by NoSQL databases. The latter has already made a dent in the market with projected revenue of $22,087 million by 2026.

As we arrive in a new decade, we are witnessing a new era of databases.

Since the amount of stored data has gone from terabytes to petabytes, classic RDBMS cannot effectively manage this avalanche of information anymore.

To handle this problem, traditional RDBMS are complemented by NoSQL databases. The latter has already made a dent in the market with projected revenue of $22,087 million by 2026.

Today, we’re here to find out how a NoSQL database can help you deal with the data flow, and why it’s a safe bet for startups.

If you’re just starting your business journey, your involuntary impulse may be an SQL solution.

However, unless you can afford to revamp the infrastructure for your relational database, it’s actually recommended to choose a NoSQL database for your first flight.

Mais Pourquoi?

NoSQL improves the capacity to implement rapid and agile development workflows. We all know that startups prefer a product that is delivered quickly and can be cashed in on as quickly as possible.

Thanks to a schema-less nature, NoSQL databases welcome tweaks to structures without a whimper.

Secondly, as your startup makes headway, a NoSQL database has the capacity to keep up with your company's journey.

So if you have to handle semi-structured and unstructured data pumping in from different sources, NoSQL databases are the right call. This also means that the users will be able to add more types of data as your business needs evolve.

Among other things, brand new businesses flock to NoSQL thanks to its simplicity in implementation.

The ease of use of these types of databases allows for someone with a basic level of understanding to muddle through instead of grappling with mapping your data structures.

Also, a little bit of tech know-how can potentially prevent the need for a specific Database Administrator early on. Budget-constrained startups will surely appreciate this paycheck-saving bonus.

Please subscribe to HackerNoon’s thematic newsletters via our subscribe form in the footer.