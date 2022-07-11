Why Do You Love Frontend Development in ReactJS? [Writing Prompt]

HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts: React is easy to use, efficient, and includes a wide range of components and support libraries. We hope that these topics will either give you a clear direction or atleast spark an inspiration for your next story about React. We’ll be adding more prompts soon, till then we’ll be looking forward to reading your story. Write about React as in the process of learning, developing the code and the job of a React Developer.

React is one of the most popular frontend libraries for web development in the modern day. It is easy to use, efficient, and includes a wide range of components and support libraries. It is exactly because of this complexity that learning React is a bit difficult.





As a result, obtaining the appropriate instructional resources will make all the difference. If you’re interested in writing about React as in the process of learning, developing the code and the job interview, feel free to draw some inspiration from the list of topics below.





Choose from any one (or all) of the following topics/concepts or consider writing about an entirely new example.





Topics List

What are some of the best developer tools that aid in the process of development using React?





A few examples are as follows:

Storybook

react-testing-library

React Developer Tools





What are some of the popular solutions for i18n in React?





A few examples include:

FormatJS

react-i18nify

react-i18next

react-translate





What are some of the ways to optimize a component in React?





A few examples are as follows:

PureComponent

React.memo





What are some of the most commonly used custom React hooks?





A few examples include:

Custom React Hook for CRUD calls with Axios and a Web API

Custom React Hook for File Upload with Axios

Custom React Hook for Form Validation

Custom React Hook for JWT Authentication





How to implement an effective error handling in React? How to add dynamic meta tags to a React app? How to analyze and reduce the build/bundle size of your React app? How to use React Router to implement real time user monitoring with logs and metrics? What is Storybook and how to use it to create components in React? What are some of the most commonly asked interview questions for the role of a React Developer?





