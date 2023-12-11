Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Why Developers Struggle With Launching Their Projects: Insights From My Personal Experienceby@adrob

    Why Developers Struggle With Launching Their Projects: Insights From My Personal Experience

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Follow the journey of Alexander, a solo entrepreneur and former Lead Software Engineer, as he unveils and confronts the fears that often hinder developers and entrepreneurs from launching their projects. From the fear of failure and the need for extensive learning to time constraints, upbringing influences, procrastination, perfectionism, fear of being judged, fear of publicity, and the need for confidence in tomorrow, Alexander shares his reflections and strategies for overcoming these obstacles. The narrative encourages developers to embrace discomfort, challenge self-imposed limitations, and embark on a fearless entrepreneurial journey.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Why Developers Struggle With Launching Their Projects: Insights From My Personal Experience
    product-management #product-launch #startup-advice
    Aleksandr Drobushevskiy HackerNoon profile picture

    @adrob

    Aleksandr Drobushevskiy

    I'm a solo entrepreneur. I want to create a project worth $30,000, sell it, and start a new project worth $300,000.

    Receive Stories from @adrob

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Aleksandr Drobushevskiy HackerNoon profile picture
    by Aleksandr Drobushevskiy @adrob.I'm a solo entrepreneur. I want to create a project worth $30,000, sell it, and start a new project worth $300,000.
    Read My Stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Promoting A Telegram Bot Over 4 Weeks From Scratch to Publication on Product Hunt: My Journey
    Published at Dec 14, 2023 by adrob #product-management
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build a Stress-Free IT Career
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by gmakarov #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Use This Trick To Maximize Your Paid Time Off
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by amply #career-advice
    Article Thumbnail
    Engineering Success: Strategic Growth in Tech Startups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by smakss #leadership
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Revolutionize Your Startup Success in 2024 with AI Co-pilot Tools
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by alexlash #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO
    Published at Jan 13, 2024 by Oleg Malkov #website-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!