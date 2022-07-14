Why CIOs Must Focus on Accelerating Kubernetes Adoption

Kubernetes is an orchestration platform that enables organizations to manage containerized applications, microservices, and serverless applications with ease. It provides service discovery and load balancing solutions across multiple clusters. Automated rollouts and rollbacks are part of one of the core features of the platform. It's also a great way to build hybrid applications that span multiple platforms and cloud environments like AWS Lambda Functions or Google App Engine. We'll discuss why these methods are important, why your organization needs them now and how to implement them.





The future of technology is upon us, and it's changing the way we work. Companies can deliver new features to their customers faster than ever. And as such, CIOs have to be more agile than ever before. They need to keep up with the latest technologies so they can innovate quickly and remain relevant. IT departments need new ways of working that allow them to scale up or down, based on demand, without having any downtime or affecting customer experience.





CIOs consistently invest in Kubernetes to accelerate the adoption of this system for provisioning and managing containers. Continuous Intelligence Solution simplifies operationalizing Kubernetes by providing monitoring, governance, and automated operations across Kubernetes clusters.





The Challenges of Agility

Agility is a key tenet of the modern business model. It means that businesses must be able to adapt to a changing environment and respond to customer needs, new technologies, and regulations.





Agility isn't just about speed, it's also about the ability to adapt your processes on the fly when opportunities arise or threats emerge. This requires a strong leadership team with the skillset—and willingness—to make quick decisions in an ever-changing world, where there are no guarantees that anything will always go according to plan.





The world is becoming more and more complex. People are competing with each other to secure smaller and smaller pieces of the market and often feel intimidated. It is up to you, as a leader, to set the example that you expect your team to match in terms of decision-making ability and agility. Agility comes with its own set of challenges.





McKinsey concluded that for agility to thrive within an organization there has to be a lot of stability. So, leaders have a lot to do in terms of striking that balance within their organizations for agility to function at its best.





As a deliberate organization-wide strategy, agility is often inconsistently defined and unevenly executed. To help you implement the principles of agility and deliver results, we'll discuss why these methods are important, why your organization needs them now, how to create a plan for agile change and what it takes to put it into practice successfully.





Is Kubernetes the Answer?

Yes, it is!





Kubernetes is an orchestration platform that enables organizations to manage containerized applications, microservices, and serverless applications with ease. It's also a great way to build hybrid applications that span multiple platforms and cloud environments like AWS Lambda Functions or Google App Engine.





Kubernetes aims to solve the following problems to ensure business continuity by managing containerized applications:





Service Discovery & Load Balancing – Kubernetes automates application deployment and management, uses mesh networking technology to scale services, and offers a degree of container orchestration. It provides service discovery and load balancing solutions across multiple clusters.

Horizontal Scaling – Kubernetes solves a lot of problems in DevOps. It solves them horizontally across organizations or even globally, scaling the compute and storage resources to meet demand while creating a single inventory that's shared between teams.

Automated Rollouts and Rollbacks – Automated rollouts and rollbacks are part of one of Kubernetes’ core features. Rollbacks mean that if something goes wrong during an upgrade, you can roll back to the previous version. Automated rollback is an essential feature for any Kubernetes user and can possibly save your business lots of money by cutting out the risk of manual intervention.

Automated rollouts, rollbacks, and updates are critical to this workflow, as they ensure that newly deployed images are immediately available while remaining in sync with previous images.

Secret and Configuration Management – Kubernetes solves many problems for your enterprise, including secret and configuration management. With Kubernetes, you can simplify the process of managing where your applications run and how they interact with each other.

Storage Orchestration – Kubernetes solves a number of problems that need to be addressed when building a distributed application. One problem is the storage of an application. If you want to use Kubernetes with a public or private cloud, how do you hold all your data in sync across multiple components in your infrastructure? This can involve synchronizing data between multiple applications that you have running on multiple nodes within the cluster, or even applications from different countries and operating systems making distributed changes to their data.

The Future is Now

Kubernetes is the future of container management, cloud computing, DevOps, and application development. It's not just an operating system for containers anymore—it's a platform that can be used to build applications on any infrastructure or cloud platform you choose (including your own private cloud).





The fact that so many companies are now using Kubernetes speaks volumes about how important this technology has become in today's modern world; however it hasn't been without its challenges along the way as well.





Conclusion

The future is here, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to embrace. Businesses have to change their culture and processes in order to keep up with the pace of technological innovation. Kubernetes can help them do just that by accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, and IoT.





The adoption of Kubernetes by enterprises continues to be a top priority, with more than 75% of CIOs claiming they plan to adopt the technology in the future. Time is of the essence; if the pace of Kubernetes adoption is not increased, it will become increasingly difficult for all enterprises to meet their requirements.





CIOs must embrace Kubernetes as a long-term planning tool to transform IT, increase operational efficiency and reduce costs by continuing to drive the adoption of containers.