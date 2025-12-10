Why Burnout is the Default Setting in Cybersecurity

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byAndrey Leskin@serenheit

CTO of Qrator Labs

December 10th, 2025
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Andrey Leskin@serenheit

CTO of Qrator Labs

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#tech-job#toxic-tech-job-environment#toxic-workplaces#tech-burnout#tech-burnout-stories#dealing-with-tech-burnout#cybersecurity-job-trends

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