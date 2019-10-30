AI is Not the Future of Education - Here's Why

AI has been gradually sliding into every single area of our lives and the world of education is not an exception.

One of the applied new learning strategies embedded by AI is hyper-personalization. Smart AI systems create portfolios of each student and design an individual learning plan with customized study materials. In addition to personalized learning, there are new digital voice assistants that can interact with students and answer their questions in the absence of the teacher. Examples of such virtual assistants are Siri, Google Assistant, Cortana, Amazon Alexa, and others.

Although AI innovations are seen as a bliss by many specialists in the field of education, there are certain reasons why AI will never replace human teachers in an extremely important job of raising the future generation of our species.

Human teachers vs Tech teachers

Tech innovations definitely increase the overall accessibility of education. For example, online learning platforms allow children from developing countries or underprivileged families to access information easier, faster and sometimes even safer. There is no doubt that 1 robot pumped up with AI in its core can replace 10 teachers in a small Cambodian school. The 10 teachers that the government cannot afford to hire.

Another strong feature of tech teachers is that they are mistakes-free. When we are talking about fact-based knowledge, computing or following the curriculum they are no doubt winning over the humans.

However, there is a different side to digital learning that should not be overlooked. It consists of dreaming, showing empathy and providing emotional guidance. Can AI teachers win over in this respect as well? Can AI technologies give children psychological support, positive reinforcement or grant a compassionate hug? The answer is no. This doesn’t make them bad or evil. It’s just the way they are and they should also be accepted with empathy and human warmth.

The question is how to keep balance and give our kids the best academic education possible without losing the sensitive touch of a human heart?

A Vital Bridge between Digital and Emotional Learning

One of the possible solutions is to target the synergic approach. Recognizing the best outcomes and qualities of both AI teachers and human ones and combining it all in a new version of the educational process. As of today, the closest version to this integrated approach is p2p learning platforms. People - to - people platforms are online learning tools that bring users together to exhibit mutual education.

Modern educational technologies activate different mechanisms of perception in the human brain. Providing a wide range of learning solutions such as digital tests, gamification, VR glasses, augmented reality systems, those technologies induce better comprehension for students.

A lot of schools and educational institutions still ask students to memorize, learn by heart and read thousands of pages in the old textbooks. However, it is better to activate all sensory types of learning: visual, auditory and kinesthetic. That way chances to put information in the long-term memory are way higher.

Online learning platforms represent means of studying that combines all of the sensory learning styles. Video chats, teaching games, audio materials all combined with actual human communication provide users with an extensive range of digital educational mechanisms.

5 interactive apps to help students explore the world of knowledge

Geometry pad and Buzzmath can be used both in the classroom and at home to excel in arithmetics. For those who want to understand the Big Bang theory dialogues better, there are Khan academy and NASA visualization explorer applications. A combination of practice questions in science, visual materials, and catchy articles will help students learn with both pleasure and utility.

Hybrid platforms such as Polygled allow users to teach each other through their devices. In this way, technology doesn’t hinder emotional learning but rather supports and accompanies it.

In the example of learning platforms modern educational technologies represent a supplementary tool. A tool for humans to help exchange knowledge, strengthen their communities and improve their lives without getting lost in the endless digital vortex.

