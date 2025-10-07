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Why AI Agents Need Web3 More Than Web3 Needs AI Agents

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byThe Itan Quill@itanquill

AI & Web 3 Content Writer, Strategist and Marketer

October 7th, 2025
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The Itan Quill@itanquill

AI & Web 3 Content Writer, Strategist and Marketer

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machine-learning#future-of-ai#ai-agents#web3-agency#agents#ai-and-web-3#future-of-web3#what-is-the-black-box-problem#data-monopoly

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