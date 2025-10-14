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Why 100-hour Work Weeks and Constant Suffering Leads to Burnout

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byPraise J.J.@praisejamesx

Cognition, Coordination & Computation

October 14th, 2025
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Praise J.J.@praisejamesx

Cognition, Coordination & Computation

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life-hacking#productivity#leverage#creator-economy#personal-development#value-creation#entrepreneurship#self-improvement#knowledge-workers

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