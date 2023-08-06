Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Who Stole the Tarts?by@lewiscarroll

    Who Stole the Tarts?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The King and Queen of Hearts were seated on their throne when they arrived, with a great crowd assembled about them—all sorts of little birds and beasts, as well as the whole pack of cards: the Knave was standing before them, in chains, with a soldier on each side to guard him; and near the King was the White Rabbit, with a trumpet in one hand, and a scroll of parchment in the other. In the very middle of the court was a table, with a large dish of tarts upon it: they looked so good, that it made Alice quite hungry to look at them—“I wish they’d get the trial done,” she thought, “and hand round the refreshments!” But there seemed to be no chance of this, so she began looking at everything about her, to pass away the time. Alice had never been in a court of justice before, but she had read about them in books, and she was quite pleased to find that she knew the name of nearly everything there. “That’s the judge,” she said to herself, “because of his great wig.”
    featured image - Who Stole the Tarts?
    writing#fiction#fantasy#hackernoon-books
    Lewis Carroll HackerNoon profile picture

    @lewiscarroll

    Lewis Carroll

    Receive Stories from @lewiscarroll

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A JESTER AND A BEAR
    Published at Aug 11, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    We still live on the island
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Duration of Combat
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa