Who Gets to Decide What Good is?

Artists approach their craft from different perspectives. Their goals and mediums differ. But, they often converge on the importance of art as a driver of culture. In the space industry, a long-term mindset and generational thinking are essential. The public’s acceptance of space science and engineering as part of the broader cultural conversation will take time. I believe that a critical mass will be reached when we can amplify different artistic visions alongside the scientific milestones, which clarify far and wide the importance of being multi-planetary.