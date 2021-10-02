Who are the Data Brokers Spending Big Bucks to Lobby Congress

Data brokers’ millions of dollars in lobbying spending in 2020 rivaled that of some Big Tech firms like Facebook and Google. 25 companies whose combined spending on federal lobbying totaled $29 million in 2020. Oracle, which has spent the past decade acquiring companies that collect data, spent the most by far. Oracle has also built its portfolio by buying up companies like [DataRaker], Compendium, and Crosswise. California recently passed a statewide privacy law that establishes an agency focused on regulating data privacy issues.