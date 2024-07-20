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Which Founders Do Investors Trust? Insights From a Business Angel Who Invested in 52 Startups

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byMurat Abdrakhmanov@muratabdrakhmanov1

Venture Investor | Serial Entrepreneur

July 20th, 2024
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Murat Abdrakhmanov@muratabdrakhmanov1

Venture Investor | Serial Entrepreneur

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startups#startups#business#investment#angel-investing#technology#fintech#kazakhstan's-fintech-ecosystem#fintech-ecosystem

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