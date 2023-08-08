Search icon
    Which Dreamed it?by@lewiscarroll

    Which Dreamed it?

    “Your majesty shouldn’t purr so loud,” Alice said, rubbing her eyes, and addressing the kitten, respectfully, yet with some severity. “You woke me out of oh! such a nice dream! And you’ve been along with me, Kitty—all through the Looking-Glass world. Did you know it, dear?” It is a very inconvenient habit of kittens (Alice had once made the remark) that, whatever you say to them, they always purr. “If they would only purr for ‘yes’ and mew for ‘no,’ or any rule of that sort,” she had said, “so that one could keep up a conversation! But how can you talk with a person if they always say the same thing?” On this occasion the kitten only purred: and it was impossible to guess whether it meant “yes” or “no.” So Alice hunted among the chessmen on the table till she had found the Red Queen: then she went down on her knees on the hearth-rug, and put the kitten and the Queen to look at each other. “Now, Kitty!” she cried, clapping her hands triumphantly. “Confess that was what you turned into!”
    tech-stories#childrens-literature#fantasy
    Lewis Carroll HackerNoon profile picture

    @lewiscarroll

    Lewis Carroll

