Where is Your Deep Object in the Query?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

From version v3, the OpenApi standard brings another way to introduce query parameters via DeepObject. This approach helps to annotate and combine multiple related parameters in one general object. In a base query, you will use domain name, a path to a specific resource, and query parameters at the end. In the new way of query annotation, each of the query parameters will have a prefix - the name of the object or unique id in other words. And the properties will be surrounded by square brackets `[QUERY_PARAMTER]`