Ode to 2600 Magazine

When I was a kid hacking around BBS's and telenet in the late 1980's, 2600 was the ultimate source, goal, and aspirational destination for anyone that wanted to be heard that was doing something different with computers.

Apparently its still being published online and maybe even sitting on the local bookstore shelves, but so much has changed since then that I forgot about it.

Ironic, that the community that 2600 reported on and contributed to developing, fostered the startup founders and hackers and developers that built the Internet As We Know It today, which ultimately led to its obsolecneses and so much of what was joyous about that BBS, phone phreak, do-it-yourself community of yesteryear.

Come back 2600.

Tags