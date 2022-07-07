Where does "Nostalgia" come from?

COVID-19 is almost over, a new war has begun, and the crypto market has crashed. Now investors are returning to such "real" assets. Especially in times of change, new values always shape new demand. Contrary to many investors, I will proceed from what is going on in our brains — a "certain emotion" that we all have. By objectively treating that which everyone has as a property of the mind and by changing people’s attitudes to be appropriate for this Web3 era, we would get a scale for the new value that can compete with "silver spoons."





Contrary to many investors, I will proceed from what is going on in our brains — a "certain emotion" that we all have. By objectively treating it, which everyone has as a property of the mind, and by changing people’s attitudes to be appropriate for this Web3 era, we would get a scale for the new value that can compete with "silver spoons."





That is, "Nostalgia."

Some of you may be a little confused, but I am serious about it. No one can explain where it came from, whether it was given by someone else or we created it ourselves; what is real and what is not? But everybody certainly has emotions.





We will pursue such individual "unexplainable nostalgia" from both psychology and computational geometry. While incorporating the latest research, we consider new coordinate axes and positional information with a very simple example as it relates to those studies, including NP-problem. So, let's "B:/Start Up!"

Nostalgia is Self-Affirmation

A psychologist, Tim Wildschut and his team at the University of Southampton, has found that nostalgia is a form of autobiographical memory.

According to the study results, when subjects recount nostalgic memories, they rarely hear stories that started out promising but ended disastrously. Many people replace themselves as the "super star" in their nostalgic scenes from the past. Often, the story has a series of scenes that focus on redemption or overcoming. The process begins with an unfavorable experience and eventually leads to a positive outcome.





During the experiment, Dr. Wildshut intentionally instructed the subjects to recall nostalgic situations. They then asked the subjects to answer questions about a variety of emotions. The results showed that subjects who had the most nostalgic thoughts scored higher on three items: happiness, social togetherness, and self-esteem.





These results show that the phenomenon of nostalgia, historically considered a pessimistic state, actually leads to an optimistic one.



Here, we have no time to plumb the depths of neuroscience; we ask what innovative changes the deposition of human subjective memory in the Web3 age might bring about in the property values of places.





When one inquires about the history of a well-known tourist attraction, one may learn that it is the place where a historical figure was executed.

It’s nothing less than a positive reflection of the historical value of the place. The timeless memories and feelings of various human beings continue to pervade the place. However, it is not merely a misunderstanding of the accumulation of past feelings held by others as if they were their own. This doubt gives us the next question.





Can you Steal Someone Else's Nostalgia?

In our world (web 3.0), a dropped wallet always returns to its owner. But, it was not in the past (web 2.0).





What does "stealing" mean anyway?





It’s a certain state that one’s belongings are unexpectedly passed to another person, concealed or otherwise, and nobody can trace the path any further. In order to understand this definition, we need to make the very first assumption that the property can be recognized as belonging to someone else and is portable.





Our first project is simply to deliver a wallet that someone dropped at the owner’s location without checking ID to protect the privacy of each person who lost it and picked it up.

Consider the simplest example of a personalized photo shoot to track their location. When we look through a lens to take a picture, it renders an object that exists in a particular scene beyond it. Here, all objects are presented as an abstraction.





Each object is assigned a unique hash by the photographer visually. The photographer creates a Genesis Content (just like a Genesis Block on Bitcoin), so to speak, as an initial starting point. Next, when the camera shutter is pressed, a block with a depth sequence is created.

The method is to highlight the path of the wallet by focusing on the same object in the snapshots taken at regular intervals.



The following figure results from tracing on the ground the whereabouts of the wallet captured by this snapshot exchange.

Now it looks like we can locate the wallet. Persistently identifiable information is all we need!





This photographer was discharged from his duties, accompanied by mental anxiety.





What are the main reasons for this failure? First, the amount of data required is insufficient. Rather, the problem seems to lie in that it assumes the accumulation of a huge amount of data. Then ask more simply.





We lost a track of wallet, why?



Yes, our brains are still optimized for the good old web2. This problem may require a reversal of perception. It is because of mis-recognition of the world, i.e., the wrong way to divide the world. We have lost our wallets. But does that guarantee that someone else stole it? Can we clearly distinguish whether it was stolen by a third party or simply lost?





Since wallets can be worn or hidden quite easily, the location where the holder lives in and the object itself are different. Not only objects but all things and things are too tied to the first condition — bound to the coordinates of reality and privacy and unable to disclose the contents of their wallets.





What we want is NOT a Chinese-controlled society and the inexhaustible accumulation of personal information by Google. By all means, in the age of web3, preferably, as we say, something less expensive and more privacy-friendly than a 360-degree, 24-hour facial recognition surveillance camera.





Make a more Democratic Map

We are never born on a predetermined set of coordinates.

For most of human history without satellites, did human beings not have the concept of location information? No, they are determined by their memories as a starting point. For the most part, they could recognize it by the position of the sun.





For the future, we require a completely new map. The assumed axis of coordinates is in a state of dependence on the personal data on which it is based. In this sense, our new map is more democratic, which is “a set of subjectivities.” The map has a different premise than the business model of Google Maps. It is much more democratic, decentralized, and purely based on location. To make a long story short, "We Are The Map."

Green Party leader who hasn't got a single vote yet

Make it, pack it, and ship it.

We repeat the discussion about "Nostalgia" again.





Nostalgia is a "starring role" for oneself in a scene from the past, where redemption or overcoming is the theme. Initially, it begins with an undesirable experience and eventually culminates in a positive outcome.



Happiness, unity with society, and self-esteem are three essential factors in the manufacture of nostalgia.





Besides, they amplified it with the repeated forgetting and restoration of their personal memories. At least, it should not be an emotion about something that could happen in the future. Now, we inductively create our own proposition.





Assumption: People meet one another in the same place; recognize each other, and then part ways. We hypothetically create a place where these actions take place.





Process: a complete stranger meet that relationship in an actual place and recognized it. A mechanism is needed to identify the person who was inside while remaining anonymous, which requires a third-party perspective. (Here, the blockchain plays the role of this complete stranger, but in some way, it would be even better if there were some mechanism by which a live person could take on this role.)





Result: Through time, the place has been recognized as something nostalgic. The interval is not so much the aim, but is the moment when negative feelings are converted into positive ones.





In contrast to the previous project to search for a wallet, the object of this project is real estate, which cannot be carried around. Therefore, the real estate's nostalgia will be accumulated in the place where it is located while maintaining the relationship between those and the people involved.

We build an Emotional Box

We provide a testing ground for embedding assumptions. Imagine a house called "Box" with four private rooms as follows.

Room #1: There is a door to enter the building, to the right of which is the door to room # 2. Candidates are collected autonomously by opening one door at a time. The door to the right of the room will not open until a pair is chosen. The pair is determined by the sole discretion of one of them. In addition, a condition is whether the deciding side may go to the third room.





Room #2: This is a simple room with only a door to room 3. This is where the block is created. Before that, several participants gave their approval of the pair in secret as miners. Once a certain number of authentications are completed, the door to the third room opens.





Room #3: This room has the only window that can be seen from the outside, still with a door to room 4. Anyone can self-examine the block information created in the previous room here. There is no condition for the door to the fourth room to open. They can be opened at their will.





Room #4: This room has the only elevator to another floor. You can head to the second floor or to the first floor, but in doing so, you cannot enter the same floor again. Whether you can go out and head to the first floor of the Box in the other area or dance back to the same Box requires approval in multiples at this location and in the second room.









These room descriptions are only a metaphor to explain the different choices for each of those scenes and the various approval methods. While there are many choices to be made in each room, the most important rule is that, based on the principle that "choice is authority," the chooser must walk away from where the decision was made.





We named arbitrary decisions with pointers to the future "Doku-dan." Decisions on the wisdom of crowds selected what (meaning info on blockchain) can use Doku-dan. However, conversely, approval of decisions formed by Doku-dan is always made by collective knowledge.

These descriptions are something to think about because they can form what kind of agreement to go to the next room. Once a certain consensus has been reached, they can move on to the next room. This action is called a "click."

What is going on inside is the "exchange of tokens" and so on. Simply put, it is merely an irreversible repetition of the accumulation and selection of relationships based on certain rules. Please see my previous short story for more information on the procedures.





Furthermore, the rooms where each exchange takes place are adjacent but do not have to be in the same location. There are many ways to calculate the center point, or the location of the gathering in one place, but here, we will limit ourselves to methods based on standard geometry.



Each person acts selfishly, but they never slip through the walls. The contents of the box, including a person, cannot be entered again because we have no time machine to return to the past.





If things do not go according to the number order, they will have to start all over again from the beginning. The third attempt to require aim examination by a third party is based on the assumption that others can see because we want to clearly explain how the boom in 80s culture by teenagers occurs, for example. We may occasionally sense nostalgia generated in a completely different culture.

Although, hypothetically, location information, previously determined relatively by satellites, is now defined by human subjectivity. The information gathered in this virtual space is entirely subjective to the individual, and this is the decisive difference from the nonsense in metaverse.



Since here we have merely collected loose relationships of objects, the location information of each object may fly away in the sky like a balloon. To resolve this question, reconsider the "land" underlying the concept of real estate.





Beyond Smart Cities

Let us call the steps up to 4 a "packet." And the location of the newly created box’s first step outside the packet is named "virtual next floor." In the previous example, the relationship data will be aggregated on the blockchain. When all the data from the same packet is collected, if it is evaluated that the same person took the action, then all the data will be synchronized as shown in the figure below.

Everyone often singles out houses as personal property, partly because of their high price but also because they are possessions that shake up the framework of protection and control.





While people may give away their real estate for a variety of reasons, no one "loses" it. And even if it were burglarized, you would never hear of a burglar stealing real estate itself.





As each "story" unfolds in this way, a fictional building will eventually appear in the center. This building would change location and even return to its form through the blockchain, which, is constantly being updated.



Taking this figure, each of the four real estate data points, the box information starting from multiple actual locations, presents a relative location, the center of which presents, the average location information. This is the same behavior as the collection of box rooms into a single box in the beginning.





The center of the main net node is an imaginary central building that combines the various rooms into one. This central building is not always in the same position. It is a virtual surrogate that can move or vanish from existence. Conversely, local buildings that protect actual space are called "local geo contents" and are like "pegs" driven into the ground to set up a tent outdoors.





Finally, if we create a Voronoi diagram based on those fictitious buildings, we get the following diagram. The color coding shows that each is a different game with varying genesis content (the creator of the initial hash).

This is just a boundary of memory, not a racial or religious conflict at all. The more colors there are, the more tolerant we can regard it as being.





Naturally, this color-coding is constantly integrating and dividing, as the information content and its quantity must be constantly fluctuating. But in its place is the everyday life of the living. We got the device to externalize memory and make it easy to manage.





How should we redefine the positional relationship between people and their belongings, such as wallets, when the axis of coordinates and the real estate on it, which were thought to be immobile, invade the movable range?





Relative location absolute memories

From this point on, we will create a new coordinate axis for objects that can be picked up, not for real estate. I’d like to retrieve my lost wallet at all costs.



We called every single property in the local group "a peg," but we will refer to the location of the virtual center building as a "virtual peg." Note that these mutual pegs do not compound and function as parameters. It means that each has a completely different measure.





By accumulating documentation like a snapshot that proves that some pegs don’t exist, holders can realize their relative locations by narrowing down lost objects through a series of alibis. It’s similar to the way a detective chases down a criminal. Depending on the object, it may be a thing, a person, an animal, or a place.





The problem of how many snapshots they can stack to determine a reliable match is very difficult. An NP-problem is estimating the minimum number of surveillance cameras in a room, which is known as the "Art gallery problem".



This figure shows a simplified snapshot configuration of the relationship between the absolute location and relative location of a single target object. The side being authenticated and the side accepting it are color-coded red and blue, respectively.





The Delaunay point, the vertex of the Delaunay triangle, does not exist inside the triangle. And the two circles do not contain each other. This means that this is the smallest unit of snapshot. As time progresses, its shape and position can change constantly.





We are concerned that the triangle may be too large. A further drawback is that there is not enough information on the block to investigate the back-and-forth relationship between the blocks to identify the object. What can it do to increase that amount of information?

Problem #1

But this approach also has its drawbacks. It means that there could be times when the tent is as small as a handkerchief. Or, conversely, there could be a tent trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

If these two rings are large, they may no longer have informational value as location information. So what should we do? We need to divide the area within the frame further.





Solution # 1: Takeshi’s Castle

Have you ever seen a TV show like this? This TV show aired on Japanese television in the 1980s. This kind of physical game shows have been created around the world. The attraction is a maze of several rooms with many doors behind the walls to reach the goal, and a camera from above captures it.

The doors in each of these individual rooms may or may not open. The organizer can control those in advance, and it creates a "system" inside.

A slight difference from this capture is the rule that the next new floor that is projected must be smaller than the floor you are on. You can only advance to a floor that is color-coded a lot, i.e., diverse. If the place you want to advance to is not such a place, you have to either give up or act in such a way that its diversity is higher.

Problem #2

By telling the parties involved where and what kind of door exists and by having someone other than the parties involved get the information and pass it on to the parties involved, we could have a robbery in the web3 era. The reason is that the organizers have self-righteously decided on this system. So, what should we do?

Solution #2: Split by Integer Theory

Our system needs to split itself automatically. For that, we also need a mechanism like a card game shuffle or an automatic personal information deletion policy.





I found an interesting math gif on Twitter.





The organizer should not decide when and which door to open. This is because the organizer generates the authority. We want to create a system that happens naturally but cannot be foreseen. So I came up with the following system:





The number of dots on each ring is a prime number, and the total number of dots in a ring divided into several other rings is called the composite number. When the total number of pegs reaches the composite number, they are fragmented.





Fragmentation here means creating walls in a room separately. Conversely, if the total number of pegs is prime, those rooms become one large room. The following diagram is an abstraction of the following event: If we consider this single point to be a single peg, we will have a space that repeats almost randomly, splitting and merging.

Under certain conditions for prime numbers and integers, this diagram allows splitting and unification to occur. All properties whose location information continues to exist as absolute positions are treated as pegs. The total number of pegs determines the internal room assignment. It does not affect the absolute position of the pegs, and the door opening rule no longer belongs to anyone.





Problem # 3

Technological innovation has dramatically accelerated the speed at which humans can move.

A Microsoft interviewer asks you a question about the relationship between the amount of data on the hard disk and data communications; what is the fastest way to bring one terabyte of information from Japan to the United States? At least in 1997, the fastest way was to pack the hard disk into a Boston bag and get on a plane.

We need to find out how fast humans can move. The inference is to be developed over the evolution of technology. But realistically, we still need to limit movement. So how can we create rules that are fair to all users?





Solution #3: Masking location for course correction

Consider a rule that restricts the location of the next group. In the path, global and local groups are treated the same. Those groups create global and local circles under certain rules. And as soon as both a circle and its source group are used, the relationship of the circle or group is initialized. It serves as a mosaic to prevent dependence on individual attributes. The criteria used to distinguish between the two are as follows.

Global Group: {g} = 50% or less of the immovables have genesis geo content. Local Group: {l} = at least 51% of immovables have genesis geo content.



If {G} occurs twice in the paths, the second time it appears, "the rider" is asked to return to the first {L}. The first {L} is the local geo group with genesis content. Subsequent runs are limited to internal.

These three strategies above are used to locate the memory. The resolution should be much higher than in the beginning. And the locational information of immovables is the key to grasping the new values.



Nostalgia is a Vaccine

According to Clay Routledge, a psychologist at North Dakota State University, nostalgia not only helps us recover from the sorrow and loneliness of the past and present but also makes us resistant to future misfortune.





As we are in COVID-19, the value of real assets always fluctuates with human behavior and emotion. Analyzing the data objectively would bring a new perspective to real estate investment. The relationships and accumulation of personal memories must surely affect the price of real, non-virtual real estate in the near future. We may even be able to include these familiar emotions as assets in our financial portfolios in the future.





The land price rankings may include locations we have never seen before. As Frank Sinatra said, we could have a more aimless understanding of why New York City remains New York City.





We are back in real space!!

Back jacket of the album "Magical (1984)" by Junko Ohashi







