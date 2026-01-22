When the Words Change but the Meaning Shouldn’t: Paraphrases as Stress Loads

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byErel Cohen@erelcohen

I read the market like the weather: not to control it, but to understand what’s forming.

January 22nd, 2026
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Erel Cohen
    byErel Cohen@erelcohen

    I read the market like the weather: not to control it, but to understand what’s forming.

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Erel Cohen HackerNoon profile picture
Erel Cohen@erelcohen

I read the market like the weather: not to control it, but to understand what’s forming.

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machine-learning#semantic-search#ai-evaluation#ai-agents#ai-retrieval-systems#natural-language-processing#rag-architecture#ambiguity-stress-test#ai-tests

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