When Tesla would become popular in Africa

@ joelxjohnson Joel Johnson Product Manager

Soon. When a future model comes with a roof that’s made up of transparent solar panels courtesy of their Energy (SolarCity) division.

Solar Car Roof

It makes so much sense. Tesla Energy are already making huge strides. They've created individual solar tiles for home roof that are interconnected using proprietary technology. They are also weatherproof and built to last for decades. Who says in the near future they won’t make one large glass solar panel or 2 medium sized glass panels (for the sliding roof concept) that are connected using the technology they already have.

Those panels would store the energy they receive from the sun in the Tesla car battery. Which then powers the car as you drive or while at rest, sort of like your MacBook. That’ll be so cool. Right now the amount of energy you can generate with a car’s solar roof isn’t much.

Earlier this year Panasonic, Tesla’s battery and solar cell supplier, developed a 180W solar car roof for the Toyota Prius. Which is a reasonable upgrade from the 2012 50W version. Definitely not Moore’s law type of growth yet but it’ll only get better faster.

Sustainable Energy Community

Elon Musk already taken the first step. In 2014, he announced that all Tesla motors patents were available to the public:

“Tesla Motors was created to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport. If we clear a path to the creation of compelling electric vehicles, but then lay intellectual property landmines behind us to inhibit others, we are acting in a manner contrary to that goal.

Tesla will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology.” — Elon Musk

These patents include technologies related to battery storage and power optimization currently needed in the African market.

Companies targeting Africa can use them and in turn grow a sustainable energy culture here.

Most of my neighbours already own an inverter with a battery system, with time they’ll get solar panels on top of their roofs.

Around that period, Tesla would stroll in like a boss take over what they started.

In the future, there’ll be supercharging stations and Tesla meet-ups (Nigerians love meet-ups) like there are in Norway and Australia.

They’ll serve as great spots to meet others in the sustainable energy tribe. Great sense of community.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Image by hotels.ng

This is super important. I live in Rivers State, Nigeria known for oil spillage in the past and Soot crisis in recent times.

Those are two instances in a tiny part of Africa where Oil has had a negative impact on.

With Tesla and similar companies, the future is brighter for my generation in Africa.

Also, no need to worry about availability of sun. We've got excellent sun coverage out here, it burns literally.

Thanks for reading.