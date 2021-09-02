When NFT Meets Gaming: Play to Earn is Here to Stay

379 reads

A CryptoKitty named “Dragon” was sold for an incredible $172,000 in 2018. While you can still get started collecting these digital felines for as low as a couple of dollars, big-dollar trades still happen daily. In 2021, thanks to the blockchain, there’s a growing community of gamers who are making real dollars daily, mining, fighting, shooting, jumping… all while playing the same type of mobile and PC games that you had to *pay* to play just a short while ago.