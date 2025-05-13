185 reads

When It's 3AM and Your App is on Fire: How Distributed Tracing Saves the Day

by Rishab JollyMay 13th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Distributed tracing tracks requests as they propagate through distributed systems. Tracing helped Shopify identify a database contention issue invisible in logs and metrics. Uber encountered riders experiencing timeouts only in certain regions and times of day.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - When It's 3AM and Your App is on Fire: How Distributed Tracing Saves the Day
Rishab Jolly HackerNoon profile picture
0-item


When your microservices architecture resembles a complex spider web, how do you track down that one frustrating bottleneck causing your customers pain?

The Modern Observability Challenge

It's 3 AM. Your phone buzzes with an alert. A critical API is responding slowly, with angry customer tweets already appearing. Your architecture spans dozens of microservices across multiple cloud providers. Where do you even begin?


Without distributed tracing, you're reduced to:


  1. Checking individual service metrics, trying to guess which might be the culprit

  2. Digging through thousands of log lines across multiple services

  3. Manually correlating timestamps to guess at request paths

  4. Hoping someone on your team remembers how everything connects


But with distributed tracing in place, you can:


  1. See the entire request flow from frontend to database and back
  2. Immediately identify which specific service is introducing latency
  3. Pinpoint exact database queries, API calls, or code blocks causing the problem
  4. Deploy a targeted fix within minutes instead of hours


As Ben Sigelman, co-creator of OpenTelemetry, puts it: "Distributed systems have become the norm, not the exception, and with that transition comes a new class of observability challenges."

The Three Pillars of Observability

  1. Logs: Detailed records of discrete events
  2. Metrics: Aggregated numerical measurements over time
  3. Traces: End-to-end request flows across distributed systems


Charity Majors, CTO at Honeycomb, explains their relationship: "Metrics tell you something's wrong. Logs might tell you what's wrong. Traces tell you why and where it's wrong."

What Is Distributed Tracing?

Distributed tracing tracks requests as they propagate through distributed systems, creating a comprehensive picture showing:

  • The path taken through various services
  • Time spent in each component
  • Dependency relationships
  • Failure points and error propagation


Source: Observability primer | OpenTelemetry



Each "span" in a trace represents a unit of work in a specific service, capturing timing information, metadata, and contextual logs.

Real-World Impact: When Tracing Saves the Day

Shopify's Black Friday Victory

During Black Friday 2020, Shopify processed $2.9 billion in sales across their architecture of thousands of microservices. Jean-Michel Lemieux, former CTO, shared how distributed tracing helped them identify a database contention issue invisible in logs and metrics. The fix was deployed within minutes, avoiding potential millions in lost revenue.

Uber's Mysterious Timeouts

Uber encountered riders experiencing timeouts only in certain regions and times of day. Their traces revealed these issues occurred when requests routed through a specific API gateway with an authentication middleware component that became CPU-bound under specific conditions—a needle that would have remained hidden in their haystack without tracing.

How Tracing Fits with Metrics and Logs

The three pillars work best together in a complementary workflow:


  1. Metrics serve as your front-line defense, signaling when something's wrong.
  2. Logs provide detailed context about specific events.
  3. Traces connect the dots between services, revealing the "why" and "where."


As Frederic Branczyk, Principal Engineer at Polar Signals, explains: "Metrics tell you something is wrong. Logs help you understand what's wrong. But traces help you understand why it's wrong."

Getting Started with Distributed Tracing

Step 1: Choose Your Framework

  • OpenTelemetry (opentelemetry.io): The CNCF's vendor-neutral standard that's becoming the industry default
  • Jaeger (jaegertracing.io): A mature CNCF graduated project for end-to-end tracing

Step 2: Instrument Your Code

Modern frameworks provide automatic instrumentation for popular frameworks and libraries. Here's a simple example using OpenTelemetry in JavaScript:


javascript// Initialize OpenTelemetry
const { trace } = require('@opentelemetry/api');
const tracer = trace.getTracer('my-service');

// Create a span for a critical operation
async function processOrder(orderId) {
  const span = tracer.startSpan('process-order');
  span.setAttribute('order.id', orderId);
  
  try {
    // Your business logic here
    await validateOrder(orderId);
    await processPayment(orderId);
    await shipOrder(orderId);
    
    span.setStatus({ code: SpanStatusCode.OK });
  } catch (error) {
    span.setStatus({ code: SpanStatusCode.ERROR, message: error.message });
    span.recordException(error);
    throw error;
  } finally {
    span.end(); // Always remember to end the span!
  }
}

Step 3: Set Up Collection and Storage

Several excellent options exist to collect and visualize your traces:

Step 4: Focus on Meaningful Data

Start with critical paths and high-value transactions. Add business context through tags like customer IDs and transaction types. The OpenTelemetry Semantic Conventions provide excellent guidance on what to instrument.

Step 5: Start Small, Then Expand

Begin with a pilot project before scaling across your architecture. Many teams start by instrumenting their API gateway and one critical downstream service to demonstrate value.

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

  1. Excessive Data Collection: Leading to high costs and noise
  2. Poor Sampling: Missing critical issues
  3. Inadequate Context: Not capturing enough business information
  4. Incomplete Coverage: Missing key services or dependencies
  5. Siloed Analysis: Failing to connect traces with metrics and logs

The Future of Distributed Tracing

Watch for these emerging trends:


  • AI-powered anomaly detection
  • Continuous profiling integration
  • Enhanced privacy controls
  • eBPF-based instrumentation
  • Business-centric observability

Conclusion: From Haystack to Clarity

In today's complex distributed systems, finding the root cause of performance issues can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Distributed tracing transforms this process by illuminating the entire request journey.


Tracing is not optional for serious distributed systems. While logs and metrics remain essential, they simply cannot provide the end-to-end visibility that modern architectures demand. Without distributed tracing, you're operating with a dangerous blind spot—seeing symptoms without understanding root causes, detecting failures without understanding their propagation paths.


End-to-end observability requires all three pillars working together:

  • Metrics to detect problems

  • Logs to understand details

  • Traces to connect everything and show the complete picture


As Cindy Sridharan, author of "Distributed Systems Observability," wrote: "The best time to implement tracing was when you built your first microservice. The second best time is now."


Your future self—especially the one getting paged at 3 AM—will thank you. Don't wait for the next production crisis to start your tracing journey.

Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Rishab Jolly HackerNoon profile picture
Rishab Jolly@hackerjolly
With a deep background in cloud computing, observability, and product management, Rishab Jolly drives innovation as a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft. A lifelong learner, his journey has taken him
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#distributed-tracing#observability#microservices-debugging#opentelemetry#programming#engineering#monitoring#cloud-computing

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Brewing Observability Insights: What LinkedIn, Netflix, and eBay Taught Me at Monitorama 2024
by hackerjolly
May 19, 2025
#monitoring
Article Thumbnail
Brewing Observability Insights: What LinkedIn, Netflix, and eBay Taught Me at Monitorama 2024
by hackerjolly
May 19, 2025
#monitoring
Article Thumbnail
Can a Decentralized Internet Truly Eliminate Censorship? Share Your Thoughts to Win from 15,000 USDT
by hackernooncontests
Apr 26, 2025
#decentralized-internet
Article Thumbnail
105 Stories To Learn About K8s
by learn
Aug 14, 2023
#k8s
Article Thumbnail
10 Ways to Future-Proof Your Business With Cloud
by vishnutk
Dec 15, 2020
#business
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks