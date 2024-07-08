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When and When Not to Use Apache Kafka as a Database

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July 8th, 2024
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TOPICS

data-science#apache-kafka#kafka-vs-database#kafka-as-a-database#real-time-data-processing#database-management#kafka-querying-capabilities#open-source-event-streaming#apache-kafka-for-data-storage

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