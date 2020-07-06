When A Technologist Encounters a Black Bear: Use the OODA Loop

@ thelaconickeys Tyler Mahoney Product Manager, Solution Architect, Amateur Historian

Original Art by Josh Mahoney, Follow him here on Instagram

Your legs are now a suspension system. At each bump, your bike hits and your body reacts with 100,000 years of evolutionary memory. You draw on hunter-gatherer skills you haven’t accessed recently, but trained for in a past life. You're mountain biking down a valley single-track, making a mechanical slalom on the tundra. You shift from an asynchronous reaction to the world to a synchronous harmony with your bike, and thus, the ground. “Hugging” doesn’t sufficiently describe your interaction with the corners and turns; spooning might be the only metaphorical equivalent. Then you come to the end of a gorge, you just descended.

As you round the bend, you arrive in a glen. An almost nonstop summer sun has created 8-foot-tall Cow Parsnip clovers all around you, obscuring your view and limiting your line of sight. Think "raptor grass" from Jurassic Park 2: The Lost World. One more crank of the pedals and you look up. Suddenly, your heart thunders like you sucked down a mound of cocaine, double barrel, both nostrils. Walking away from you, in the middle of the trail grass, is what can only be described as Sesame Street’s Mr. Snuffleupagus . You bumped into an animal classified under the genus Ursus . Your training kicks in.



What do you see; what color is the bear—black, brown, polar!? By the time the bear has turned around, you are already off your bike. You insert the bike between you and the bear, building an impromptu fence—that's when you experience the worst bad breath of your adult life. A growl, a snort, and H.R. Giger’s Alien-like mucus envelopes your entire field of view. Raptor grass on both sides, bear in front. What do you do? Focus.What do you see; what color is the bear—black, brown, polar!? Analyze , study, steady yourself, decide what you will do, and then act. Don't f*cking run. Whatever you do, don't run! Bears can run 40mph , and close a 55 ft gap in one second, and you've only done one 5K … ever.

A hazy memory from your 4th-grade outdoor summer camp suddenly emerges, a recollection pulled out of nowhere—the fastest query your brain has ever run. "Brown bear down, Black bear big." You've got it, "black bear big." You stand straight up, lift the 15-pound bike, and summon a primal growl right back at that bear. Like John Cusack in Say Anything, you raise your bike over your head. Then slowly, but loudly, serenade the bear with shouting, "whoa, hey bear, whoa bear, go away bear." In the wilds of Alaska, all bears are named "bear." We try to avoid bears, so there's no need to exchange business cards, just "bear" will do. Also, bears often smell humans far off and avoid us before we ever see them, so the feeling is mutual.

Original Art By Josh Mahoney, follow him here on Instagram

What you've just gone through in this high mountain valley is what's known as the O.O.D.A (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) loop, a training invented by Colonel John R. Boyd of the United States Air Force. Col. Boyd had noticed his pilots were making rash decisions under pressure with not enough information. In a normal flight that can be dangerous; in a dogfight, it's deadly. The United States Air Force needed a new tactic for dogfighting, or what they call among fighter pilots, “the furball.” To fix this, Colonel Boyd started a new training regimen and wrote a white paper on dogfighting and mental models that would change aviation history. Instead of pilots immediately acting when seeing an obstacle or enemy plane, he wanted them to slow down, compress time, and think. What would Sun Tzu or Von Clausewitz do at this moment, at 15,000 ft. over North Korea, in 1953? Aerial dogfighting isn’t all about instinct, and it’s more than just a furball, as some fighter pilots believed. Dogfighting is actually all about math, memory, mindset, and maneuvers.

“What he was teaching was how to think—not just of the maneuver, but of the effect each maneuver had on airspeed, what counter moves were available to an enemy pilot, how to anticipate those counters, and how to keep enough airspeed to counter the countermove. Airspeed preservation enabled a pilot to maintain or to regain the offensive. It was radical, heady stuff, the first effort ever to make air combat a science rather than an art.”

To teach fighter pilots how to think, Boyd asked them to follow this mantra: Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (OODA).

Observe: Look around you, assess where you are, and what’s unfolding before you.

Orient: Determine what new information or previous experience you have and what past cultural traditions you can draw on.

Decide: Choose what action you will take based on : Choose what action you will take based on information gathered from the first two steps.

Act: Make your move only after your decision, then review the new information that has arisen following your action. Start the OODA loop over.

“Understanding the OODA Loop enables a commander to compress time—that is, the time between observing a situation and taking an action. A commander can use this temporal discrepancy (a form of fast transient) to select the least-expected action rather than what is predicted to be the most-effective action. The enemy can also figure out what might be the most effective. To take the least-expected action disorients the enemy. It causes him to pause, to wonder, to question. This means that as the commander compresses his own time, he causes time to be stretched out for his opponent. The enemy falls farther and farther behind in making relevant decisions. It hastens the unraveling process.”

This simple method-or inner mantra-in the face of danger and uncertainty turned the tide for the United States Air Force again and again in the 20th Century.

So, how do you pull off this fighter pilot-like skill? In our example above, had you not seen the color of the bear you would have made a critical error; additionally, had you not seen your bike as a tool, you'd have been bear lunch. There is an important distinction about bears to keep in mind: black bears are scavengers who only take minor risks, brown bears are warlords who will stand up to you, remove your limbs, and then eat you a week later. You can stand up to a black bear; it will usually back down. If you stand up to a brown bear, prepare for the sequel to the Revenant, and you won’t be DeCaprio.

When you saw (or observed) the black fur of the bear, your training kicked in. You stopped the fight or flight response, which would have gotten you killed. Both fight and flight are wrong in the initial encounter with any bear, black or brown. If you run (the most-expected action), a bear's predator-prey responses fire up. As stated above, bears are fast—think downhill charging mountain rhino, minus the horn. You will lose and become the main course of the “pic-a-nic basket.”

The second thing you did was orient yourself. Where is the bear, where is the mountain bike, and what should I decide to do? What have I learned in the past? What can I pull from my culture? You stood up tall, and with the bike over your head (the least-expected action), you shooed the black bear away. Now you look bigger than the bear, and as scavengers, black bears don't want to risk losing a battle.

In the black bear universe, 9-foot-tall human-bike-monster hybrids are a constant threat. Also, had you curled up in the fetal position and feigned death in front of the black bear, the black bear would have tried to eat you, or at the very least bat you around a bit. They are rather curious after all, a scavenger has to be in order to find food. Conversely, this tactic—"Brown Down”—would have ensured your safety had you encountered the lighter shade variety.

Original Art By Josh Mahoney, follow him here on Instagram

While black and brown bear safety is well-studied and understood, now there is a polar bear safety lesson. They are the only land mammals known to actively stalk and hunt humans. So, good luck!

Now that you’ve made it out of the mountain pass, the black bear is trodding in the opposite direction, most likely in search of something much tastier than you, such as patches of hillside berries. Learning the OODA and sparking your awareness the second before your decision-like fighter pilots-could very well save your life. If you don't believe me or are skeptical about this method, ask yourself this: How does a technologist living in Holland describe such a full and rich encounter with a black bear? It's because it happened, and the only reason you got to read this today is that I remembered my training -and how to use the OODA loop.

“We loop in the purple twilight

We spin in the silvery dawn.

With a trail of smoke behind us

To show where our comrades have gone..”

Tags