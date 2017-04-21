Wheels Of Gold: Who’s Making Money On Your Mileage

Site Color
GM has just released its first semi-autonomous product to consumers, in the form of Cadillac’s Super Cruise feature. In a way, we might say this tech proves GM is a leader. But in another, more accurate way, it proves GM is mostly a leader in violating consumer privacy for profit... because Super Cruise is built on the backs of customers like you.
How so? Let us count the ways:
Now, even though GM is the perennial asshole of the industry and may actually just be the world’s largest lawfirm who happens to make cars on the side, it’s important to note they’re not the only ones using unwitting customers to enrich their autonomous driving data. The deal GM inked with camera/software supplier Mobileye is the same one Mobileye signed with Volkswagen, and Nissan, and BMW. Toyota’s in on the game as well.
Those are the manufacturers. Would you like to keep going?
Samsung recently acquired Harman, who, unbeknownst to you, owns pretty much every car radio/infotainment brand with the exception of Bose. That’s to help plug Samsung into the kind of customer data relationship GM has with OnStar.
You’ve probably seen Progressive’s Snapshot product, which plugs into your car’s OBDII port and ties to a mobile app, promising the potential for a good driver discount.
Well, that obviously collects data on your driving and phone usage as well. But there are plenty of other companies doing this, including Verizon, whose Hum product attempts to turn any car into an OnStar clone.
And then there’s Tesla.
Tesla’s Autopilot eats customer driving data for breakfast, much like the rest of the bunch here. However: there’s a major point of distinction I want you to keep in mind as you make your decisions, dear consumer… because GM and others are trying to make the decisions for you.
Everyone wants your driving data, and everyone wants to engage with your vehicle. It’s not just the manufacturers and insurers, who are realizing it’s their only viable profit stream in the near future; this is where mobile is going already, and we haven’t even begun the march of autonomous shared transit yet.
But — when you buy a Tesla, or when you go for a test ride in one of Google’s autonomous vehicles, or when you literally send video of your driving to Comma.ai, you know what you’re doing. You’re helping a company who has very specific goals for that data — not just supporting them financially, but actually helping them. You’re putting yourself on their team, aligning with their vision.
How many Cadillac buyers know they’re doing the same for GM? I’ll be generous and say it’s 1%. While some competitors ask you to participate — or at the very least, make it fairly obvious that you’re participating — GM and other manufacturers simply want to flip the surveillance switch on their immense and ignorant customer base, because that’s the advantage they have in bringing self-driving cars to market.
Wait: it’s worse than that. The Law Offices Of GM & GM are going so far as to lobby for legislation preventing anyone who doesn’t fit the “traditional vehicle manufacturer” mold (i.e., GM’s mold) from working on autonomous vehicles. Long story short: thwarting innovation + using unpaid labor = GM’s autonomy plan.
I’d like to think responsible folks like you and me would be willing to wake up one day, unsatisfied in the world we built for ourselves, and say, “I’ve got no one to blame.” But what we won’t abide is waking up in that world and realizing it was all orchestrated behind our backs, for the selfish gains of a select few. I’m not the privacy police — far from it, actually — but you deserve to know who you’re working for when you’re behind the wheel.