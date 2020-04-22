What's The Right Way to Fetch Data in React Hooks? [A Deep Dive]

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Visit Shift Asia http://bit.ly/3dJdIRDpromoted
Founder/CEO Qurika
from Class Components. Use the
getDerivedStateFromProps
custom hook provided below.
useDerivedState()
that displays the user’s name along with a list of his/her friends .
FriendList
to sync the state to the prop. Here is some code that implements
useEffect()
using this approach.
FriendList
type User = {name: String; id: string}
type State = {loading: true} | {loading: false; friends: User[]}
function FriendList(user: User) {
const [state, setState] = React.useState<State>({loading: true})
React.useEffect(() => {
setState({loading: true})
serverCallToGetFriendList(user, friends =>
setState({loading: false, friends})
)
}, [user])
return (
<>
<h1>{user.name}, your friends are:</h1>
{state.loading ? (
'Loading...'
) : (
<ul> {state.friends.map(friend => ( <li> {friend.name} </li> ))} </ul>
)}
</>
)
}
is triggered, which updates the state to
useEffect()
and makes the call to the server. When the server call returns the state is updated to
{loading:true}
. Where
{loading:false, friends}
is the list fetched from the server.
friends
Even if the above issues don’t materialize in specific use cases, having out of sync data surface in this manner is intrinsically problematic and should be avoided.
to sync the state to a prop is that it runs too late, we might consider
useEffect()
which runs earlier.
useLayoutEffect()
guarantees that the effect is run before the browser paints. This is better. Bad data is passed to child components, but will get fixed before the paint, so is not visible to the user
useLayoutEffect()
. It turns out that if you call
useLayoutEffect()
inside
setState()
it forces the effects to run before the state is updated and before the paint. (Note, this is the reverse of what happens normally. Usually effects run after the paint.) This is clarified by Brian Vaughn from the React team here.
useLayoutEffect()
As part of this second, synchronous render [triggered by a setState() call in a layout effect], React also flushes the remaining/pending effects (including the passive ones- which would otherwise have not been flushed until a later frame).
is not a satisfactory solution.
useLayoutEffect()
component to
FriendList
. This effectively makes the prop a constant over the lifetime of the component instance, so we never have to worry about it changing.
user.id
. We have to implement something similar in Hooks. There is a FAQ entry addressing exactly this. The suggestion is to call
getDerivedStateFromProps
directly during render when a prop change is detected to keep them in sync. Calling
setState()
during render has the following semantics:
setState()
[Y]ou can update the state right during rendering [a functional component]. React will re-run the component with updated state immediately after exiting the first render so it wouldn’t be expensive.
we have the following:
FriendList
type User = {name: String; id: string}
type State = {loading: true} | {loading: false; friends: User[]}
function FriendList(user: User) {
const [state, setState] = React.useState<State>({loading: true})
// Save a local copy of the prop so we know when it changes.
const [localUser, setLocalUser] = React.useState(user)
// When the prop changes, update the local copy and the state that needs.
// to be in sync with the prop.
if (user !== localUser) {
setLocalUser(user)
setState({loading: true})
}
React.useEffect(() => {
if(!state.loading) return
serverCallToGetFriendList(user, friends =>
setState({loading: false, friends})
)
}, [user, state])
return (
<>
<h1>{user.name}, your friends are:</h1>
{state.loading ? (
'Loading...'
) : (
<ul> {state.friends.map(friend => ( <li> {friend.name} </li> ))} </ul>
)}
</>
)
}
, but it is only used to make the server call, and not to update the state on prop change.
useEffect()
is asynchronous, the state is fixed only after the function returns. This means that you still have to deal with out of sync state for the rest of the function. What if you schedule effects locally based on the bad data? Do we have to be careful about that? Turns out we do not.
setState()
is called during that render. It also does not get counted as being run for the dependency list change calculations. It short, it is a no-op.
setState()
(alluding to the Class Component equivalent):
useDerivedState
export function useDerivedState<State>(
onDepChange: () => State,
depList: any[]
): [State, (newState: State | ((state: State) => State)) => void] {
const [localState, setLocalState] = React.useState<
| {init: false}
| {
init: true
publicState: State
depList: any[]
}
>({init: false})
let currPublicState: State
if (
!localState.init ||
depList.length !== localState.depList.length ||
!localState.depList.every((x, i) => depList[i] === x)
) {
currPublicState = onDepChange()
setLocalState({
init: true,
publicState: currPublicState,
depList
})
} else {
currPublicState = localState.publicState
}
const publicSetState = React.useCallback(
(newState: State | ((state: State) => State)) => {
setLocalState(localState => {
if (!localState.init) throw new Error()
const publicState =
typeof newState === 'function'
? (newState as any)(localState.publicState)
: newState
return {...localState, publicState}
})
},
[]
)
return [currPublicState, publicSetState]
}
is intended to be used similarly to
useDerivedState()
. It returns a
useState()
tuple just like
[state, setState]
. The difference is that instead of taking an initial state like
setState()
,
setState()
takes in a function to generate the state, and a dependency list. Whenever anything in the dependency list changes
useDerivedState()
recalculates the state from the function and returns the new state synchronously.
useDerivedState()
now becomes:
FriendList
function FriendList(user: User) {
const [state, setState] = useDerivedState<State>(() => {
return {loading: true}
}, [user])
React.useEffect(() => {
if(!state.loading) return
serverCallToGetFriendList(user, friends =>
setState({loading: false, friends})
)
}, [state, user])
return (
<>
<h1>{user.name}, your friends are:</h1>
{state.loading ? (
'Loading...'
) : (
<ul> {state.friends.map(friend => ( <li> {friend.name} </li> ))} </ul>
)}
</>
)
}
prop changes, the state is reset to
user
synchronously which keeps the relationship between them easy to reason about.
{loading:true}
which can lead to serious errors. Strangely the docs actively discourage the right approach by going so far as to saying of calling
useEffect()
directly while rendering: “You probably don’t need it, in rare cases that you do”. As we can see, it is needed for the correct approach to data fetching, which is pretty widespread use case if there ever was one.
setState()