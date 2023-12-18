Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    What’s So ‘Smart’ About Smart Contracts?by@mishunin

    What’s So ‘Smart’ About Smart Contracts?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Smart contracts are gaining prominence in various industries, offering transparency, efficiency, and immutability to business transactions. The market for smart contracts is expected to reach $1.08 billion by 2030. These self-executing contracts eliminate the need for third-party oversight, saving time and costs. However, vulnerabilities can exist, making it crucial to ensure well-written and audited code. Smart contracts, when correctly executed, have the potential to become the gold standard for secure and transparent dealings in the digitized business landscape.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - What’s So ‘Smart’ About Smart Contracts?
    An image of a handshake, displayed on a laptop's screen via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    web3 #smart-contracts
    Dmitry Mishunin HackerNoon profile picture

    @mishunin

    Dmitry Mishunin

    Founder & CEO at HashEx Blockchain Security

    Receive Stories from @mishunin

    react to story with heart
    Dmitry Mishunin HackerNoon profile picture
    by Dmitry Mishunin @mishunin.Founder & CEO at HashEx Blockchain Security
    HashEx

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Can AI Put an End to Mouse-click Programming?
    Published at Apr 07, 2022 by mishunin #future-of-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Mario Cao's Approach to Designing A Multichain Native Decentralized Oracle
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by oraclesummit #blockchain-oracle-summit
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Understand tx.origin and msg.sender in Solidity
    Published at Jan 09, 2024 by fassko #solidity
    Article Thumbnail
    The Importance Of Reputation For Smart Contract Auditors
    Published at Jan 05, 2024 by mishunin #smart-contracts
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Are Smart Contract Audits Essential For Blockchain Development
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by mishunin #blockchain-development
    Article Thumbnail
    133 Stories To Learn About Solidity
    Published at Dec 25, 2023 by learn #solidity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!