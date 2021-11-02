Search icon
What's Next for Bitcoin's Price: Ecstasy or Terror

What's Next for Bitcoin's Price: Ecstasy or Terror

Bitcoin’s price is flirting with new all-time highs. Bitcoin has followed a parabolic arc upward since December 2018. The coming weeks could bring a wide range of outcomes. One of two things will have to happen over the coming months: Price accelerates to a blow-off top, ecstasy, then terror as it starts a bear market. Or price breaks the parabola, terror, then ecstasy as it makes another massive upswing.
Mark Hacker Noon profile picture

@MarkHelfman
Mark

Editor, Crypto is Easy newsletter. #1 writer, Medium. Bitcoin author, analyst, commentator.

