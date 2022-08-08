What’s Exciting About the Future of Linux

The 31st anniversary of Linux is only one month away. Many people would begin to comment inquisitively about it or perhaps label it a punk. In actuality, it is anything but that. It is one of the most significant languages that is still developing and expanding quickly with the fundamental conviction of a directed state of mind.

Although Linux may have started out as an operating system, it has evolved into much more. For long as anyone can remember, Linux has ruled the operating system. The Supercomputer brings new to servers, then embedded devices, then mobile phones.

Because of its widespread popularity, it was able to rank among the most popular options. For computer systems, it was unable to reach the same level. We must make an effort to learn about its history in order to comprehend its future.

Linux: In the past

Linus Torvalds, a student from Finland, started Linux in 1991 as a side project to develop a new kernel for a free operating system. The resultant Linux kernel has experienced continuous expansion over the course of its existence.

Since its source code was first made available in 1991, it has expanded from a few C files distributed under a permit that forbade commercial distribution to the 4.15 version released in 2018 with far more than 23.3 million lines of code (excluding comment sections) distributed under the GNU General Public License v2.

Today is the period when understanding Linux's significance and development is simple. With the creation of remote software, people are now following this trend and developing new ideas. Skype, which is widely used by everyone, is one of the best instances of technology built on the Linux operating system. People are choosing this technology because of this to ensure that open-source software technology does not disappear.

Idealism rarely follows the same route in the corporate world. Yet, Linux allowed it to have the most devoted employees, and thus here we are. Perhaps one of the most popular subjects in the modern world is the entire idea of open source. Additionally, businesses are developing the most recent advancements in this technology in order to integrate Linux with a few of their own connections.

Where is the future of Linux heading?

I think there are two approaches to address this subject. The first is how desktop Linux will evolve over time. The second query is whether it will acquire significantly more momentum than it has in the past. Will it overtake Microsoft Windows or even earn a respectable percentage of the desktop market? Even so, can it surpass MacOS? Do you think the year of the desktop will never come to pass?

Though it began as an open-source operating system, Linux has managed to rule the whole planet. Developers now rely on the language to guarantee that it is heading in the correct direction. With such engagement, it has been able to soar and focus on important issues. Let's examine what it is that is propelling Linux to such a position, both now and in the future.

Open-sourcing

Given that we are really leveraging a non-Linux-based system to create and read it, this is a somewhat unexpected component. So why are we even consuming or working on Linux in the realm of Microsoft? There is an instant answer. One of the most significant contributions that Linux has made to the technology industry is the accepted idea of open source and servers, which are assisting businesses in growth.

Linux Desktops

Much of desktop Linux's early design was developed to ensure it seemed like Windows. The desktops that came with KDE, GNOME, and the other desktop environments all included a Start Menu and a Panel. I believe that in an effort to make Windows more identifiable to the general public, even the programs emulated it.

However, as technology advances, Linux desktops are redesigning the desktop environment to enhance the user experience. Budgie, Pantheon, and GNOME 3 are some of the most well-known desktop environments.

Debian comes with Gnome Desktop; however classic DEs like Cinnamon and MATE continues to be widely used. Others have made unsuccessful attempts in an effort to deliver a mobile experience to the desktop in light of the rising popularity of mobile operating systems. I do know that most individuals do not care about appearances, despite what is often believed.

Most consumers simply want something that works and is intuitive. Although I like that Linux offers a wide range of alternatives, I wish there were a standard DE that beginning users could use while leaving the other DEs for intermediate and advanced users so that they could quickly integrate into the Linux community.

Gaming future with Linux

Because Open systems advanced far more quickly than Microsoft's move toward a more closed-in type of computing, Linux represents the future of gaming for players on the client as well. There is a lot of stress on proprietary systems, and the old console manufacturers are not competitive.

For instance, Newell noted that it took six months for one upgrade to be made available through the Apple store. Closed systems are incompatible with how gaming has developed. As a result, Valve has begun making its Steam titles available on Linux. 198 Steam games are currently active on Linux.

The problems with porting the games to Linux are now resolved. In the future, Linux-based PCs will be used by users to run Valve's games. They might not be aware that they are running Linux, and more than nine out of ten Android users are aware that they are, but Linux will be installed.

The same Steam-based games will operate on these platforms, whether they are PCs, tablets, or specialized gaming consoles, and they will all be played in the same way.

Conclusion

The market is shifting; perhaps the desktop as we currently know will become more of a business requirement while mobile and cloud will rule among users. The Linux desktop is in a favorable position right now given the quality of the desktop systems and the future of apps.

It could need a huge development from the Linux community or a substantial failure from the existing leaders, but either way, it will probably require both. The Chromebook-like devices that are so simple to use as a desktop operating system should be Linux's next target.

