Git it Right or Git Gone by@sankalp1122

Git it Right or Git Gone

In this read, you will work on git practically and will gain the basics of Git. Git is the most commonly used version control system. Git tracks all the changes you make to your files so that you have record of all changes that has been done. The commit is used to save your changes to local repository. Git commit command takes the snapshot recording the staged changes. We can add untracked files to staging are with the command `git add <filename>` or `git.
Sankalp Swami Hacker Noon profile picture

@sankalp1122
Sankalp Swami

I m a self learnt Node JS Developer from India.

#git#github#open#beginners#about-git#hackernoon-top-story#git-it-right#git-gone#web-monetization
