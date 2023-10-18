What to Do If You Don't Like Google Search

There are a bunch of problems with “Google Search”, and if you google “why Google sucks”, you can get a glimpse of them. Here are some of the issues people are complaining about:
Let me break this down and list those of the reported issues that do not bother me. You probably do not need to care about them as well:
The rest are problems that you cannot work around and I encountered all of them as well:
To find the best search engines, I will conduct two types of tests:
For both searches, the higher the expected result in the list, the better.
Every request was made using a US VPN to make sure that search results were not affected by local laws. In the US, they have the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech that you cannot get elsewhere. Definitely not in Europe, where I’m currently residing.
I’ve run the tests in private browsing mode without signing in to avoid any personalization search engines might do on me. This ensures that results are not affected by my browsing history, the cookies I have stored, or my personal preferences.
The results of “Google Search” are so ridiculously wrong that I couldn’t help but write about them separately.
Let’s list issues for the “How to run Vaultwarden in Podman as a systemd service” search:
Yes, you got it right—Google ranks Hackernoon so low that it doesn’t even return it to me. Instead, it returns some scraped-content sites.
Let’s see how badly Google is censoring the “kiwifarms” search:
Brave Search is a search engine created by Brave Browser’s team. They claim that it’s the most complete, independent, and private search engine. Unlike many other search engines, Brave claims to have a fully independent search index. They also claim not to filter, downrank, or censor search results. I will demonstrate that it’s not true.
Bing is a search engine by Microsoft. They admit to censoring and downranking sites if they violate “Microsoft’s policies or core values.” I could skip it at all, but I decided to still test it for completeness. You will see that they indeed censor and downrank.
Yahoo uses Bing’s search engine under the hood, with all of its downsides.
Web Archive is not a search engine per se, but can be used to search by site name. I also wanted to demonstrate that it censors results, which you wouldn’t expect from a service calling itself “archive”.
Archive Today is another archiving solution that can also be used to search by site name. Unlike the Web Archive, it does not censor the results. In other words, it behaves accordingly.
Presearch is a decentralized search engine powered by blockchain technology. Anyone can run a Presearch node and be rewarded with PRE crypto tokens. They claim they are community-driven and censorship-resistant, “similar to Wikipedia”. The reference to Wikipedia (recently called Wokepedia) indicates that they either don’t know what they are talking about or intentionally mislead people.
DuckDuckGo is a search engine that claims to value privacy above all. Its search results are largely sourced from Bing, which has its downsides (downranking and censorship).
Torry is a metasearch engine “that indexes various other search engines”. It uses the Tor network to enable anonymous search and not track users. No tracking cookies, no logging of IPs, and no other identifying information.
Yandex is one of the oldest search engines, developed in Russia. It has had its own fully independent index from the very start. Initially, it was only for the Russian language, but it’s been a long time since it covered the whole web.
For the first test, I searched for “kiwifarms” and was expecting to see kiwifarms.st at the top.
For the second test, I searched for “How to run Vaultwarden in Podman as a systemd service” and expected to see my post on atabakoff.com at the top.
The overall best search engine is Yandex. It performed better than any other engine in both tests. It was quite surprising to me because it used to be subpar compared to Google.
The first test showed both kiwifarms.net and kiwifarms.st, respectively, in the first and second positions. The only other one that placed both of them in the same positions is Archive.is, which is not even a search engine. I still included it in the list because one might use it to search by a site name. The rest of the search engines didn’t even list kiwifarms.st on the first page.
For the second test, Yandex was the only one that put my post in first place. Both Web Archive and Archive.is are not applicable here. The rest of the engines performed quite well, placing my post in second place. Except for Presearch which put it in 6th place. Google was the worst and didn’t show my site at all.
I would not use Bing and all search engines that source from it because it admits to censoring its results. Those that rely on Bing are:
It also makes sense to exclude Brave Search because I demonstrated that they lied about not censoring or downranking results. Presearch seems to be simply not that great at ranking sites.
The only option left is Yandex, which showed excellent ranking performance and a lack of censorship.
I have switched to Yandex as my default search engine and will see how it goes. Hopefully, it will not disappoint me, since there are no options left.
