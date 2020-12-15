What this Company Does to Host a Successful Virtual Conference

Chief Editor at Evrone.com
Until recently, it seemed that working remotely, and, especially, holding public events virtually, was something completely new and fresh. Something from the future. Now it is becoming the daily reality, and it is exciting to observe the evolution of the idea of holding events remotely.
We are living in a world where technology allows you to exchange information and communicate with others around the globe, without ever leaving your home. It is time for conferences to adapt to this new way of life. Remote user conferences are the future.
So, we wondered, what if you could generate the immense value of a conference, but without the downside of it being resource-heavy?
Through the process of holding huge online events ourselves, we learned quite a bit about the virtual conference best practices. If you are planning to host a virtual conference, these are some key aspects that you should focus on:
The Online Events Tools
When choosing the tools to hold an online conference and host remote presenters or speakers, it’s vital to keep these requirements in mind:
We recommend using Zoom as the main space for work, and Discord as a platform for collaboration. You can make announcements on your social media platforms, like Facebook or Twitter, prepare the "handouts" in Google Docs, establish communication with participants in a channel and chat in Telegram, and send the recordings of the keynotes to the participants via email.
Conclusion
We’ve all felt the coronavirus's effect on the tech industry, and, due to the circumstances, it is likely that live streaming virtual conferences will become a major tech trend of 2021. While there are some downsides to holding fully online conferences, there are also numerous benefits to virtual events.
In addition to the events help by Evrone, there are many more scheduled tech conferences in 2021 that will likely be moved online. If you are planning to host a virtual conference, we hope that these tips will help make your event a success.
Previously published at https://evrone.com/running-successful-virtual-event-2020. The author of the story is the chief editor at Evrone
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.