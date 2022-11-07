What Tech Gadgets Need Insurance the Most?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Insurance for tech doesn't mean it shouldn’t have insurance — countless gadgets in homes are worth more now than ever before. Many people rely on technology for their livelihoods, especially in the work-from-home revolution, where the expensive tech in your home office may be your property. The average cost of fixing a broken screen is $70 to $400. Most insurance premiums would cost less and potentially provide total replacements instead of repairs. For homeowners and renters, electronics could fall under the personal property portion of your policy.