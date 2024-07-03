Search icon
ReadWrite
    What Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Has to Say About Trump v United Statesby@legalpdf
    136 reads

    What Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Has to Say About Trump v United States

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court CasesJuly 3rd, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    No former President has faced criminal prosecution for his acts while in office in the more than 200 years since the founding of our country. If this unprecedented prosecution is to proceed, it must be conducted by someone duly authorized to do so by the American people. A private citizen cannot criminally prosecute anyone, let alone a former President.
    featured image - What Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Has to Say About Trump v United States
    handcuffs in front of an american flag Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture

    Trump v. United States Court Filing, retrieved on July 1, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 7 of 21.

    JUSTICE THOMAS, concurring.

    Few things would threaten our constitutional order more than criminally prosecuting a former President for his official acts. Fortunately, the Constitution does not permit us to chart such a dangerous course. As the Court forcefully explains, the Framers “deemed an energetic executive essential to . . . the security of liberty,” and our “system of separated powers” accordingly insulates the President from prosecution for his official acts. Ante, at 10, 42 (internal quotation marks omitted). To conclude otherwise would hamstring the vigorous Executive that our Constitution envisions. “While the separation of powers may prevent us from righting every wrong, it does so in order to ensure that we do not lose liberty.” Morrison v. Olson, 487 U. S. 654, 710–711 (1988) (Scalia, J., dissenting).


    I write separately to highlight another way in which this prosecution may violate our constitutional structure. In this case, the Attorney General purported to appoint a private citizen as Special Counsel to prosecute a former President on behalf of the United States. But, I am not sure that any office for the Special Counsel has been “established by Law,” as the Constitution requires. Art. II, §2, cl. 2. By requiring that Congress create federal offices “by Law,” the Constitution imposes an important check against the President—he cannot create offices at his pleasure. If there is no law establishing the office that the Special Counsel occupies, then he cannot proceed with this prosecution. A private citizen cannot criminally prosecute anyone, let alone a former President.


    No former President has faced criminal prosecution for his acts while in office in the more than 200 years since the founding of our country. And, that is so despite numerous past Presidents taking actions that many would argue constitute crimes. If this unprecedented prosecution is to proceed, it must be conducted by someone duly authorized to do so by the American people. The lower courts should thus answer these essential questions concerning the Special Counsel’s appointment before proceeding.


    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on July 1, 2024, supremecourt.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


