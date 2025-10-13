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What Reddit’s “Hug of Death” Taught the Internet About Scaling

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byAleeza Adnan@adnanaleeza

Writing code that (usually) doesn’t explode in my face

October 13th, 2025
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Aleeza Adnan@adnanaleeza

Writing code that (usually) doesn’t explode in my face

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programming#system-design#reddit#distributed-systems#backend-architecture#startup-scalability#web-architecture#load-balancing#horizontal-scaling

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