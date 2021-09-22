Search icon
What Poses a Challenge to Security in a Multi-Cloud Environment by@checkpoint

What Poses a Challenge to Security in a Multi-Cloud Environment

A multi-cloud is a cloud-based approach consisting of more than one cloud solution. Multi-cloud gives you much more flexibility because it allows you to find the perfect solution for each of your business requirements. Not every cloud is suitable for everything; sometimes it is better to rely on a few providers specialized in specific areas. The more complicated and interconnected things are in a system, the more difficult it is to manage and tame them. There are several aspects you need to consider to make sure you are secure: visibility, complex configuration, privileges, security policies, and attack surface.
Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture

@checkpoint
Check Point Software

Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.

by Check Point Software @checkpoint.
