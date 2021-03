Limarc Ambalina

I think you’re 100% right about the immersiveness being tied to your connection with the main character. I don’t even think you need to necessary relate to the main character in a large way. All you need is one piece of truth about the character that you can sympathize with or understand whole heartedly.For example, my favorite novel is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Road and luckily, I have never lived through an apocalypse while trying to keep my son alive and away from groups of cannibals. So why did I connect with the main character of The Road? Because the core of the story is about love and a father’s love for his son and a son’s love for his father. It’s about hope in something that is probably hopeless. And these are things most of us can relate to.