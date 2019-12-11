What Makes a GREAT Scrum Master

It is good to have a scrum master involved in your agile process, but what makes a great scrum master? In this article we look to break down the fundamental pieces to becoming the best scrum master you are capable of being. First, we must define what a scrum master is.

What is a scrum master?

A scrum master ensures their team uses agile methods and helps team follow the processes and procedures that the team initially agreed to use.

Managing your team and being the voice of accountability is tough. Being a great scrum master is even more challenging. What does it take to be a GREAT scrum master?

A great scrum master is an active member of their team

In order to understand the needs of a team, a great scrum master must be an active part of it. Asking someone to fill the role of a scrum master without any experience in the current agile setting is a tough task.

Each day teams are faced with new roadblocks. To effectively lead and minimize roadblocks, a great scrum master must be actively involved in problem solving to allow the team to effectively move forward on a day-to-day basis.

A great scrum master cultivates a positive environment

A scrum master must be committed to creating a culture that allows for the team to be successful. This requires a high level of empathy and accountability.

Scrum masters must understand their team members roles and what skills they bring to the table. A great scrum master commits to delegation and proper placement by assessing each team members skills.

Procedures and requirements must be in place that give team members a shared understanding.

Team members must also felt heard and valued.

A great scrum master is committed to creating a safe environment that cultivates success.

A great scrum master is a servant leader

They are not just concerned of the status, completion and procedures of work. A great scrum master is concerned with the status of the team members, as well. They find solutions to roadblocks that may hold a team back from the work that needs to be done.

Scrum masters that are great, take the time to learn and implement techniques for effective backlog management. They find new solutions to prioritize work and maximize value as a team, and value from each individual member.

A great scrum master puts their team members first, they empower, and they innovate.

Do you have what it takes to be a GREAT scrum master?

