What is Your Logo's Super Power? 4 Things That Your Logo Needs in Order to Save Your Brand

A unique logo will set your company apart from the word go. Unique, quality logos also keep your brand from being mixed up with any other companies. The more memorable a logo, the more likely it will be that a consumer will seek out that brand when they have the chance. The more consumers opt for the brand, the faster the brand will grow. It’s a key factor in a successful brand growth. A great logo is the perfect representation of your standing for all to see.

What is your brand logo doing for you? Is it saving your brand, swooping in like a hero?

This may seem like an odd concept. But your logo is more than just a label for your company. It’s the number one way to draw in new customers, keep existing ones, make your brand stand out from the competition, and illustrate your brand personality.

At least, those are the things that well-designed logos should do.

So that leads to the question: what is your brand logo’s super power?

Let’s take a look at four things that your logo should be doing to save your brand.

The More Unique, The Better

Uniqueness is a key factor in a good logo. One major reason for this is the competition. Regardless of what market your company operates in, there is bound to be some level of competition. A unique logo will set your company apart from the word go.

Unique, quality logos also keep your brand from being mixed up with any other companies, whether they operate in the same industry or location or not. This is especially a superpower in the digital age, when more and more consumers are turning to online purchasing. This makes it more possible that companies might get confused, simply because searching for a company name on the world wide web can return a plethora of results — and not all of them are easy to understand.

Your unique logo is like a signpost that can accurately guide customers to your official website.

Of course, as the saying goes, there’s nothing new under the sun. It’s difficult to find a logo style or graphic that has never been used before. And existing company logo design examples can be great inspiration, but it’s important to avoid copy-cat designs.

But don’t stop a heroic logo designer from creating a combination of elements that really stands out and drives recognition, in turn leading to company growth.

Memorability Drives Brand Growth

Speaking of company growth, it takes more than just a unique logo — the logo must also be memorable.

This is vital because logos are often the first connection that consumers have with new brands. Logo design capitalizes on the all-important first impression. That means a very limited window — some research estimates seven seconds, while others suggest as little as fifty milliseconds! Either way, it’s obvious that a great logo should make the most of that opportunity.

Well-designed logos catch the attention — and keep it. Not only are they unique, but they also stick in the minds of the viewer. The more memorable a logo, the more likely it will be that a consumer will seek out that brand when they have the chance. The more consumers opt for the brand, the faster the brand will grow.

In short, a memorable logo will help your business to thrive and flourish. How’s that for a super power?

Reaching Your Target Audience

Well-designed logos must make the most of a small canvas and limited elements. In order to send the right message and appeal to the right people, those elements must be carefully chosen.

A great logo will be based on what will appeal to the target demographic, taking into account information such as the psychology of color and font.

This isn’t easy, but a strong logo will manage it by incorporating thorough market research into the design decisions and making sure that the overall end result is appealing.

Illustrating Your Brand Personality

A final, and perhaps the most important, superpower of a great logo is its ability to accurately illustrate the brand personality that it represents.

We think of superheroes as wearing masks to hide their secret identity, but it’s the exact opposite with a great logo. The fundamental purpose of a logo, the entire point to having one, is to tell the viewer the noteworthy details about the brand. This includes the name of the company, of course, but even more importantly, it includes what the consumer can expect from the brand. If the company was a person, what would it be like? Would it be fun and peppy? Would it be traditional and trustworthy? Edgy and unusual?

All of those traits and more can be wrapped into the design of a good logo. Of course, this means that the graphic designer in charge of your logo design must have a clear understanding of the brand personality, to make sure that the messaging comes across.

When done right, great logo design is the perfect representation of your brand, standing clear for all to see.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

What’s in a logo? It’s far more than just a label or a way of telling others what you’ve decided to name your company. It’s a whole identity, a personality, and a key factor in brand growth.

Your logo shouldn’t just be along for the ride — it should play a significant part in the creation, launch, and growth of your brand.

If you make sure that your logo is as accurate for your brand as possible, then it will have the chance to swoop in and save your brand like the super-powered hero it was designed to be.

