What is (wrong with) software?

Software is eating the world. Those of us who work, live and love software do not usually stop by to think about its meaning.

This is the first of a series of articles where we will try to address current software design problems in a minimalist way.

In university and industry we are taught the following definition about software:

Software is a set of instructions that with certain input data generates output data.

If we look at Wikipedia, we will understand that this is precisely the definition of computer program

computer program is a collection of is a collection of instructions that can be executed by a computer to perform a specific task.



program and we still don’t have good definitions of what software really is.

Again according to But many decades ago we understood that software is much more than aprogram and we still don’t have good definitions of what software really is.Again according to Wikipedia

Computer software, or simply software, is a collection of , or simply, is a collection of data or computer instructions that tell the computer how to work. This is in contrast to physical hardware , from which the system is built and actually performs the work.

In other words, the definition is by the complement (everything that is

not hardware) or by physical omission (everything that cannot be kicked

and can only be cursed).

These definitions take us away from the only purpose we have whenever we build software that is:

Mimic something that happens in a possible reality.

When we do this, we are forgetting about the origins of modern programming languages ​​like Simula . (the first object-oriented programming language and the first to include classification).

In that language, it was clear from the name that the goal of software construction was precisely to build a simulator. This is the case of most of the computer software applications today.

Therefore and returning to the origins we can define the software as the construction of a:

Computable Declarative Model of a Real Problem.

Why is it a model?



certain lens and a particular perspective with a certain paradigm. It is not the truth revealed. It is the best possible conception at a certain moment with the present knowledge. Since Because it is the outcome of observing a certain aspect of reality under acertain lens and a particular perspective with a certain paradigm. It is not the truth revealed. It is the best possible conception at a certain moment with the present knowledge. Since Plato ’s time, human beings have tried to build good models of reality.

Why is it a declarative?

Because we can only understand it and observe it with instruments like a black box based on its behavior before our stimuli. Like Schrödinger ’s cat , we cannot know what state it is in without disturbing it with our measuring instruments.

The use case technique is an excellent tool to describe a model in a declarative way.

Why is it computable?

Because it has to run in some type of simulator that reproduces the desired conditions. It can be a Turing model (current commercial computers), a quantum computer or any type of simulator that can accompany the evolution of that model.

Why is it about a real problem?

Because it has to have a purpose of reproducing conditions that occur in an observable environment. A partial cut of the reality that interests us for the problem that we are modeling taking certain simplifications on aspects that are of no interest to us to isolate the problem using the scientific method.

A 1: 1 scale map of the earth would not make sense.

Once the software is defined, we can begin to infer good modeling and design practices that we will publish and add to this article.

Part of the objective of this series of articles is to raise debate and discussion spaces on the problem of software design. We look forward to the comments and suggestions on this article.

