What Is the Technology Supercycle?

At SXSW this year, Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute, once again delivered a session as a lighthouse in the "technology supercycle" reshaping our world. Webb, a renowned author and professor at NYU Stern School of Business, shared key insights from the 17th Annual Technology Trends Report in an enlightening one-hour session. Despite having to catch a rerun due to simultaneous sessions, here's what I gathered:
We're smack in the middle of a "technology supercycle era," driven by the convergence of three general-purpose technologies:
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Biotechnology
Connected Device/Sensor Ecosystem
This supercycle has the potential to reshape our economy and society in ways unseen since the Industrial Revolution and the dawn of the internet age.
Despite the hype and popularity of AI, there are still unresolved and often misunderstood big issues, including bias, accountability, and the risk of open-source models being used for nefarious purposes.
Generative AI is evolving rapidly, moving from text-based models to a "concept to concrete" paradigm that can embody broad ideas.
There's an explosion of interest and development in smart device and sensor technology. These tech products, which include "face computers" (VR/AR headsets) and wearables that can read human intention, feed more real-world data into AI through "large action models." This raises privacy and social scoring concerns.
Advances in synthetic biology and biological computers made from human brain cells (organoid intelligence) could move us beyond silicon-based computing. This could pave the way for faster, more efficient, and more powerful computing systems that require less energy. This aligns with the theory of exascale computers mentioned in the MIT Technology Trends Report.
The concentration of power among a group of tech leaders following a techno-utopian vision is concerning. Governments should establish new departments and organizations to plan for the disruptive effects of the technology supercycle on industries and jobs.
Companies must start mapping out evolving value networks to anticipate disruptions and create future value.
This session with Amy Webb offered a comprehensive roadmap for navigating the currents and undercurrents of the technology supercycle, emphasizing the importance of proactive engagement and strategic planning to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.