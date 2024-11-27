ReadWrite
What Is the Synergy Between Creation & Comprehension? What You Need to Know
101 reads

What Is the Synergy Between Creation & Comprehension? What You Need to Know

November 27th, 2024
To elucidate the synergy between multimodal creation and comprehension, we make the comparison among three methods with DREAMLLM architecture, each utilizing identical training data yet differing in their learning objectives: a) the Creation-only baseline, focused solely on text/document-conditional image synthesis; b) the Comprehension-only baseline, dedicated to word generation exclusively; c) the Joint-learning method, which is the default setting of DREAMLLM learning both image and language modeling.
featured image - What Is the Synergy Between Creation & Comprehension? What You Need to Know
synergy between mulitple different colors Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Background & Problem Statement

2.1 How can we use MLLMs for Diffusion Synthesis that Synergizes both sides?

3 DreamLLM

3.1 End-to-End Interleaved generative Pretraining (I-GPT)

3.2 Model Training

4 Experiments and 4.1 Multimodal Comprehension

4.2 Text-Conditional Image Synthesis

4.3 Multimodal Joint Creation & Comprehension

5 Discussions

5.1 Synergy between creation & Comprehension?

5. 2 What is learned by DreamLLM?

6 Related Works

7 Conclusions and References


A Additional Experiments

B Additional Qualitative Examples

C Implementation Details

D Additional Related Works

E Limitations, Failure Cases & Future Works

5 DISCUSSIONS

5.1 SYNERGY BETWEEN CREATION & COMPREHENSION?

Table 3: Concrete analysis of the synergy between multimodal comprehension and creation (image synthesis). ID denotes whether the interleaved dataset is used during the second stage of pretraining.



Qualitative Analysis In Fig. 4, we compare answers to some examplar VQA tasks from comprehension-only and joint learning modules, respectively. It can be seen that: i) The joint-learning method exhibits superior multimodal comprehension, particularly in identifying subject relationships and attributes like object size. ii) In multimodal comprehension scenarios involving multiple image inputs, the joint-learning approach demonstrates enhanced precision. This improved performance is a natural outcome of I-GPT pretraining, allowing better modeling of multimodal correlations in various interleaved documents


Figure 4: Qualitative comparison. Answer A: answer from comprehension-only models w/o interleaved training; Answer B: answer from joint-learning models.


Multimodal In-Context Generation Multimodal in-context generation is a critical emerging capability for MLLMs (Bommasani et al., 2021; Alayrac et al., 2022). While significant strides have been made in in-context visual question answering, in-context image synthesis remains relatively lacking in exploration. The multimodal context-conditional image synthesis capabilities of DREAMLLM, as demonstrated in Fig. 5, offer promising insights into this domain. Tasks such as in-context image edition, subject-driven image generation, and compositional generation, however, pose significant


Figure 5: Selected DREAMLLM in-context image generation examples. The X in multimodal inputs are replaced accordingly by the text prompts shown under the generated images. We show the results of the SD baseline in (c) with only the text prompt X for a comparison.


challenges in a zero-shot setting, particularly without downstream fine-tuning as in DreamBooth (Ruiz et al., 2023) or attention modification techniques as in Prompt2Prompt (Hertz et al., 2023). Despite these hurdles, Fig. 5 illustrates DREAMLLM’s ability to generate images conditioned on the provided image context. This capability suggests promising potential for DREAMLLM in maintaining subject, identity, and semantic context, thereby paving a new way for resolving these complex tasks.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Runpei Dong, Xi’an Jiaotong University and Internship at MEGVII;

(2) Chunrui Han, MEGVII Technology;

(3) Yuang Peng, Tsinghua University and Internship at MEGVII;

(4) Zekun Qi, Xi’an Jiaotong University and Internship at MEGVII;

(5) Zheng Ge, MEGVII Technology;

(6) Jinrong Yang, HUST and Internship at MEGVII;

(7) Liang Zhao, MEGVII Technology;

(8) Jianjian Sun, MEGVII Technology;

(9) Hongyu Zhou, MEGVII Technology;

(10) Haoran Wei, MEGVII Technology;

(11) Xiangwen Kong, MEGVII Technology;

(12) Xiangyu Zhang, MEGVII Technology and a Project leader;

(13) Kaisheng Ma, Tsinghua University and a Corresponding author;

(14) Li Yi, Tsinghua University, a Corresponding authors and Project leader.


TOPICS

#machine-learning #llms #dreamllm #what-is-dreamllm #creation-and-comprehension #multimodal-creation #qualitative-analysis #in-context-generation #language-model

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

