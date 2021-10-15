What is the Genuine Value of APIs

434 reads

This is the first blog post in our series, “Getting APIs on the Blockchain” The term Application Programming Interface* (API) has superseded its original meaning on quite a few occasions. The concept of an API is so inescapable in computer software that it’s ironically difficult to appropriately define it. The term is often linked to the instantly ubiquitous concept of a *subroutine library* in computer science. The idea of a subroutine libraries was first formalized in 1948 by Herman Goldstine and John von Neumann in their treatise *Planning and Coding of Problems for an Electronic Computing Instrument (Part II, Vol III)