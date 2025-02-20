160 reads

What Is the Best Way To Compress Big Data Without Sacrificing Accuracy?

by Scripting TechnologyFebruary 20th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Fast-Coresets provide reliable compression for clustering but are slower than uniform sampling. Experiments analyze when fast, inaccurate methods are viable.

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - What Is the Best Way To Compress Big Data Without Sacrificing Accuracy?
a collage of arbitrary data from different sources Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Scripting Technology HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Andrew Draganov, Aarhus University and All authors contributed equally to this research;

(2) David Saulpic, Université Paris Cité & CNRS;

(3) Chris Schwiegelshohn, Aarhus University.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Preliminaries and Related Work

2.1 On Sampling Strategies

2.2 Other Coreset Strategies

2.3 Coresets for Database Applications

2.4 Quadtree Embeddings

3 Fast-Coresets

4 Reducing the Impact of the Spread

4.1 Computing a crude upper-bound

4.2 From Approximate Solution to Reduced Spread

5 Fast Compression in Practice

5.1 Goal and Scope of the Empirical Analysis

5.2 Experimental Setup

5.3 Evaluating Sampling Strategies

5.4 Streaming Setting and 5.5 Takeaways

6 Conclusion

7 Acknowledgements

8 Proofs, Pseudo-Code, and Extensions and 8.1 Proof of Corollary 3.2

8.2 Reduction of k-means to k-median

8.3 Estimation of the Optimal Cost in a Tree

8.4 Extensions to Algorithm 1

References

5 Fast Compression in Practice

Despite the near-linear time algorithm described in Sections 3 and 4, the coreset construction of Algorithm 1 nonetheless requires a bounded approximation to the clustering task before the sampling can occur. Although theoretically justified, it is unclear how necessary this is in practice – would a method that cuts corners still obtain good practical compression?



5.1 Goal and Scope of the Empirical Analysis

To motivate the upcoming experiments, we begin by asking “how do other sampling strategies compare to standard sensitivity sampling?” For this preliminary experiment, we focus on the uniform sampling and Fast-Coreset algorithm (Algorithm 1). For each, we evaluate its distortion across the following real datasets: Adult [32], MNIST [48], Taxi [52], Star [55], Song [12], Census [53], and Cover Type [13]. The dataset characteristics are summarized in Table 3.


The resulting comparisons can be found in Table 2. Since sensitivity sampling is the recommended coreset method [57], we use it to obtain a baseline distortion for each dataset[8]. We then compare uniform sampling and Fast-Coresets against this baseline by showing the ratio of their distortion divided by the distortion obtained by sensitivity sampling. As guaranteed by Section 4, we see that Fast-Coresets obtain consistent distortions with standard sensitivity sampling. However, the question is more subtle for uniform sampling – it performs well on most real-world datasets but catastrophically fails on a few (for example, it is ∼ 600× worse on the taxi dataset when compared with standard sensitivity sampling).


This confirms that uniform sampling is not unequivocally reliable as an aggregation method – although it is fast, it has the potential to miss important data points. On the other end of the runtime vs. quality spectrum, Fast-Coresets consistently provide an accurate compression but, despite being the fastest coreset method, are still significantly slower than uniform sampling. Thus, the fundamental question is: when is one safe to use fast, inaccurate sampling methods and when is the full coreset guarantee necessary?


We focus the remainder of the experimental section on this question. Specifically, we define a suite of compression methods that interpolate between uniform sampling and Fast-Coresets and evaluate these methods across a set of synthetic datasets. This allows us to experimentally verify the full spectrum of speed vs. accuracy tradeoffs and provide insight into which dataset characteristics are necessary before one can apply suboptimal sampling methods.


We complement this with a comprehensive study of related topics, such as additional analysis on real datasets, comparing against other state-of-the-art coreset methods, and verifying that these results extend to the streaming setting. Unless stated otherwise, our experimental results focus on the k-means task.



Table 2: Ratio of each algorithms’ distortion with respect to sensitivity sampling’s distortion. Failure cases are bolded.




Table 3: Description of real world datasets




This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


Databricks <> AWS Marketplace
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Scripting Technology HackerNoon profile picture
Scripting Technology@scripting
Weaving spells of logic and creativity, bringing ideas to life, and automating the impossible.
Read my storiesAbout @scripting

TOPICS

purcat-imgdata-science#big-data#clustering-big-data#k-means-clustering#k-median-clustering#data-compression#big-data-algorithms#big-data-accuracy#data-sampling-techniques

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
How to Fit an Elephant in a Spreadsheet
by scripting
Feb 20, 2025
#big-data
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Feature Optimization for Price Prediction (11/26/2023)
by noonification
Nov 26, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
10 Ways to Optimize Your Database
by olegst
Aug 06, 2021
#database
Article Thumbnail
10 Essential Computer Skills for Data Mining
by octoparsejerry
Jan 07, 2019
#data-mining-skills
Article Thumbnail
10 Most Evolving Big Data Technologies to Catch Up on in 2022
by alihatanveer
Oct 04, 2021
#big-data
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks