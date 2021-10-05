What is the Best Entry Point into the World of Web3? Meet Richard Patey, Web3 Community Builder

368 reads

Richard Patey is the writer of a weekly Hackernoon newsletter and a Twitter account. He talks about how creative people can contribute to web 3 communities, rather than creating their own publications. He also talks about building your own audience and running your own subscriptions is a -EV play, compared with contributing to an existing tokenized community and earning their token. He says the best entry point into the world of web3 is to buy an inexpensive pFP NFT that gives you access to a community on Discord.