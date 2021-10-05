Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What is the Best Entry Point into the World of Web3? Meet Richard Patey, Web3 Community Builder by@richard

What is the Best Entry Point into the World of Web3? Meet Richard Patey, Web3 Community Builder

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Richard Patey is the writer of a weekly Hackernoon newsletter and a Twitter account. He talks about how creative people can contribute to web 3 communities, rather than creating their own publications. He also talks about building your own audience and running your own subscriptions is a -EV play, compared with contributing to an existing tokenized community and earning their token. He says the best entry point into the world of web3 is to buy an inexpensive pFP NFT that gives you access to a community on Discord.
image
Richard Patey Hacker Noon profile picture

@richard
Richard Patey

Join my discord >> discord.gg/patey

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
An Introduction to The Bounty Economy by @richard
#dao
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#meet-the-writer#web3#web3.0#dao#nft#web3-community#social-tokens#decentralization
Join Hacker Noon loading